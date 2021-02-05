Vanguard’s Monthly Webinar – Homelessness In Davis

On February 11, at noon, join the Vanagurd’s discussion panel on homelessness in Davis.
The panel will discuss the current approaches to homelessness in Davis and how things have shifted in the community due to COVID-19.
Our Host
Jordan Varney – Received her masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd.
Lauren Smith – A recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology.
Our Panelists
Ryan Collins – Homeless Outreach Services Coordinator, Davis PD
Rebecca Trujillo – Respite Center Supervisor
To register hit this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GmuBXJnMQgmEA5OPGeocQQ