Vanguard’s Monthly Webinar – Homelessness In Davis

On February 11, at noon, join the Vanagurd’s discussion panel on homelessness in Davis.

The panel will discuss the current approaches to homelessness in Davis and how things have shifted in the community due to COVID-19.

Our Host

Jordan Varney – Received her masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd.
Lauren Smith – A recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology.
Our Panelists
Ryan Collins – Homeless Outreach Services Coordinator, Davis PD
Rebecca Trujillo – Respite Center Supervisor

To register hit this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GmuBXJnMQgmEA5OPGeocQQ

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

