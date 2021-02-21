Breaking News
Yolo Democrats Announce New Leadership Team

In a virtual meeting on February 15, the Yolo County Democratic Party elected its 2021-2022 Executive Board. After a successful 2020 election season, with a new Democratic presidential administration, the Democratic Party is well positioned to build support and expand outreach in Yolo County and beyond.

The new Executive Officers are as follows:

Chair: Linda Deos

Vice Chair: Norma Alcala

Executive Director: Dave Griffin

Controller: Don Stauffer

Parliamentarian: Marty West

Secretary: Saira Delgado

The Executive Board looks forward to working with Yolo County residents and Democratic Party members to bring new members into our local Democratic clubs, advocate for Democratic causes and public policies, and support candidates running for office.

“I look forward to working with all Democrats in Yolo County to grow our party, support our local elected Democrats, and take on the tough challenges facing our communities during the pandemic. We welcome the participation of Democrats across the county, and we will be seeking to uplift our communities who have been most impacted by the destruction of the past 4 years,” said Chair Deos.

To get involved or to contact the Executive Board, please visit the Yolo County Democratic Party’s website at yolodemocrats.org.

