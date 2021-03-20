75-Year-Old Asian Victim Speaks Out on Twitter after Market Street Attack

By Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Troubling video of a bloodied and injured 75-year-old female Asian victim was seen across Twitter this week after she called out for help after being attacked by a white 39-year-old man on Market Street in San Francisco Wednesday.

The Tweet surfaced from account holder @DennisKPIX (Dennis O’Donnell), sports director with CBS San Francisco, who came upon the incident moments after the attack occurred on March 7.

The victim can be seen holding a large ice pack to her face with a bloodied hand—where there is a purple swollen eye.

She seems to be shouting at the attacker who lies upon a stretcher, blood spilling out his mouth and wrists handcuffed to the stretcher bars.

“From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back,” O’Donnell stated to CBS-SF.

After her attacker was wheeled away, she began crying and telling the forming crowd how “this bum, he hit me.”

On Thursday, the victim was seen speaking online about her experience with her daughter through Twitter user @BettyKPIX (Betty Yu) account:

She “is very scared, traumatized, and very hurt,” the victim’s daughter stated, noting, “The right eye, it still cannot see anything.”

Before the attacker even approached the victim, she was simply standing on the sidewalk “waiting for the traffic light,” her daughter explained to Yu.

The 50-second video, with 194,000 plus views, ended with the victim wailing out in fear for her safety.

SF PD has stated this to be a possible hate crime, but there is no statement from the department confirming that racial bias played a role in the attack.

Arrests were made Thursday of 39-year-old suspect Steven Jenkins, identified by witnesses at the scene in U.N. Plaza.

In a recent statement, Police Chief William Scott acknowledged the rising motives for hate crimes toward the AAPI community, as he said:

“As you may know, the San Francisco Bay Area has been seeing an alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence in recent weeks. We are coordinating with our federal partners and local (Asian American) community organizations. Working together, we must prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina.

