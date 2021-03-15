Black Lives Matter Reveals Website Designed to Provide Tools for Defunding the Police

By Yevangelina Poghosyan and William McCurry

The Black Lives Matter movement, declaring “we all want public safety and to live in a world where our people are free and safe from violence, what we have now is not public safety,” has launched a new website—www.defundpolice.org—to help organizers to find the resources to feed their campaign for defunding the police.

This site, said BLM, supports efforts to divest from systems of policing and punishment and invest in genuine and sustainable community safety strategies.

These resources include everything from a detailed Cost-Benefit Analysis Calculation Tool, Police Pricing and Department Size Comparison Tools, Budgeting Tools, and more.

Outside of resources used to assess police departments, there are also public program pricing tools that can help different people see how cities could repurpose the funds generally given to police.

“We demand a world where everyone has access to everything they need, not just to survive, but to thrive” states BLM.

Outside of budgetary tools, the website is chock-full of invaluable educational resources like relevant pieces of legislation with convenient summaries as well as more detailed links. There are also plenty of documents meant to help new activists begin working on their own city’s justice system.

On top of all these reference tools, the website also includes options for people to get trained, both in person as well as through inspiring and informational videos.

Over the past few years, people have seen injustice to the African American community in their everyday lives. And, following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, it sparked communities to fight against that injustice with protests in hundreds of cities through the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Black Lives Matter activists ask, “How long can we stand by as over $100 billion a year is plowed into policing that kills, brutalizes, criminalizes, and cages our loved ones and loots resources from the things we need to be safe?”

Defundpolice.org goal, said BLM supporters, is to supply the resources needed to begin a campaign fighting for defunding the police, for anyone in the U.S.

William McCurry is a fourth year at Sacramento State, majoring in Criminal Justice. He is from Brentwood, California.

