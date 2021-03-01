Cases Increase by 129 Percent At Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, Sac County – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1 & 2: Santa Rita Jail, Page 3 & 4: San Francisco County Jails, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, Page 7 & 8: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

On Feb. 28, one new positive case emerged and two cases were resolved in custody. There are now 4 total cases in custody – two asymptomatic and two symptomatic. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports. There are no housing units quarantined.

ACSO reports no positive staff/contractor cases. There have been a total of 109 such cases, of which all have recovered.

SRJ’s population is currently 2227 people, showing no change since Feb. 27.

9360 tests have been conducted to date – showing an increase of 53 tests since Feb. 27. ACSO still reports 49 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has decreased by six percent. 16 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to Feb. 22. In the past week, approximately 10 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ has 186 orange patients – showing an increase of two people since Feb. 27. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan .

SRJ has 8 red patients – showing no change since Feb. 26. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has 4 dark red patients – showing no change since Feb. 27 despite one new case emerging today. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

While HU 3 C & D underwent serial/surveillance testing since Jan. 13, both housing pods have now been released from quarantine due to completed testing. These housing pods were quarantined for approximately 46 days.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of March 1, there is only one active case in custody. There have been 132 total confirmed cases since April, of which 15 individuals recovered while in custody.

There are 205 persons in quarantine, of which 26 are in medical isolation. Since Feb. 18, the quarantine cases have increased by 72, and the isolated cases have decreased by 98 persons.

Overall, there have been 9,567 total bookings since April, an increase of 107 persons since Feb 26. 12,776 cumulative tests have been administered thus far.

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office has released the majority of confirmed positive cases — as of Mar. 1, 118 positive individuals were released while active — 2 more than the last update on Feb. 26. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided SF jails in keeping their active cases under strict control unlike other counties in California.

As of Mar. 1, the incarcerated population is 846 people, an increase of 42 persons since Feb. 26. The population had consistently remained below 750 for the last few months, but crossed 850 and has show consistent increments since mid-February.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of Feb. 25, there are 1,795 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system.

During the week of Feb. 17, 48 active cases were reported in the Main Jail and 102 cases in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC).

The Main Jail reported 21 active cases and RCCC reported 51 during the week of Feb. 10, reflecting a 129 percent and 100 percent increase to the present day respectively.

In early January, both facilities experienced massive outbreaks. Cases at the Main Jail increased by 550 percent while cases doubled and then tripled at RCCC reaching 234.

Total population of both jails is 3,328 people, a decrease of 18 since last week.

661 new tests were administered within the last week, meaning that about 20 percent of the total jail population was newly tested during this time.

There was no data provided this week on the number of active cases released from custody and the number of resolved cases.

16 youth were tested between during the week of Feb. 13 but there are no active cases in custody.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Feb. 24, there is 1 active case in custody in the Santa Clara County jail system. This number has remained unchanged since Feb. 18. An outbreak occurred during January when the total cases rose to triple digits, however, it quickly decreased towards the end of the month.

During the outbreak in January, cases rose to 127 on January 11. After a week and a half, it lowered into the double digits. Since Feb. 11 it has been at less than 5 a day, and since Feb. 18 only at 1 a day.

The current population is at 2318 people – 8 less than Feb. 23. The population has been around the 2300s since Feb. 15.

Last week, 406 tests were administered resulting in no positive results. Since Sunday, 41 tests were administered with 1 positive result.

19,744 cumulative tests have been completed thus far, from which 584 cumulative cases were detected.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Tiffany Devlin, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Angela Khov & Aparna Komarla

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)