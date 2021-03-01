Only 300 Cases Reported Across CDCR After Devastating Outbreaks Last Year – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of March 1, there have been 49,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 47,996 have been resolved while 294 remain active in custody. There have been 211 deaths across CDCR.

Avenal State Prison has had 3107 total confirmed cases– the highest count across CDCR. The positive cases rate per 1000 people at this facility is 956.6, when the rate is 518.6 in CDCR and 90.2 in California. It has a population of 3248 people, and no current cases in custody.

San Quentin has the highest number of deaths– 28. It has a population of 2613 people, of which 38 percent were tested in the last 14 days. Currently, there are no cases in custody. The positive cases rate per 1000 people at this facility is 857.6.

Sierra Conservation Center has the highest number of active cases in custody– 39. This facility has a population of 2954 people, of which 39 percent was tested in the last 14 days. The testing rate per 1000 people at this facility is 979.7, while the rate is 977.9 in CDCR and 1220.4 in California.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Jaskiran Soomal, Mengyu Yang & Aparna Komarla

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)