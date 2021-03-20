Cache of Weapons Lead to 21 Felony Firearm Charges, $250K Bail

By Savannah Dewberry

SACRAMENTO, CA – Defendant Bradley Bodai faced 21 felony assault weapon charges here in Sacramento County Superior Court Thursday—it probably could be more, not counting other pistols, revolvers, shotguns, grenade/flare launchers in his cache of more than 50 weapons found by police.

But private defense counsel Mark Axup argued for reduced bail for Bodai, citing mental health issues with the defendant, not a planned military coup.

“This is a mental health situation. I don’t see how justice is served by having a $250,000 bail on him,” said Axup, who asked the court to release Bodai so he could get a psychiatric evaluation, with the goal of getting Bodai into a psychiatric facility.

On Feb. 25, Bodai allegedly thought an intruder had broken into his home, and called 911. The 911 operator heard what they thought to be a gunshot, and when police arrived at Bodai’s home there was a hole shot into his fridge.

Police found no intruder at the defendant’s house, but believed there to be psychiatric issues with the defendant.

After a search warrant was obtained, police confiscated a more than 50 weapons from Bodai’s home, including 21 semi-automatic pistols, 18 assault weapons, three shotguns, four revolvers, and several grenade and flare launchers.

Also found at the defendant’s home was body armor and police helmets, as well as replica sticks of dynamite.

“He’s got better body armor than cops, quite frankly,” said Deputy District Attorney Mark Ott, who opposed the modification of the set bail. Ott was worried about the risk Bodai posed if out on bail, saying the defendant had “major mental decompensation.

“Given his mental history and his propensity for these incredibly violent weapons, the risk is just too great,” said Ott. The DDA also alleged that there were four other weapons on the defendant’s Dealer’s Record of Sale that were not recovered.

Defense Attorney Axup maintained that his client had no violent tendencies and that it was merely a matter of mental health issues.

“(There is) not one iota of evidence this man was planning anything, such as an attack on humanity. He’s a gun collector,” said Axup. Bodai’s previous criminal charges included a 2005 DUI and traffic violations in 2002.

Judge Timothy Frawley denied the reduced bail motion, ruling the risk to the public was too great, and scheduled an April 5 preliminary hearing.

Savannah Dewberry is a student at the University of San Francisco. She is pursuing a Media Studies major with a minor in Journalism. Savannah Dewberry is an East Bay native and currently lives in San Francisco.

