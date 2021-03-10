Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Seriously, Where is Davis Planning to Put New Housing?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(1) Comment
102 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

The question of where the city plans to put new housing is not merely one of academic interest.  With the housing crisis and state requirements for the next housing element, the city is going to have to figure out especially how to get more than 900 new affordable units over the next eight years.  Looking at a map, that’s no easy task.

That will be one of the jobs for the Housing Element Committee.

Let’s start with a quick recap here:  As I wrote the column, “The Canary in the Coal Mine” and read the reports from Davis Demographics, one thing became very clear—while the city has approved quite a bit of housing over the last five years, very little of that will offer any sort of housing for families.

Some people undoubtedly will use this to hammer the university again for failing to provide enough housing for students—but clearly the city, which did not develop a single multifamily housing complex that was market rate and for students between 2002 and this past fall when Sterling opened, needed to build more student housing as well.

From 2005 until 2015, there were no market rate multifamily homes, and in fact, other than Cannery which finally was opened a few years ago, there were no major housing projects both approved and built over that time.

Since then we have seen quite a few approved, some in various stages of development.  Some like WDAAC (West Davis Active Adult Community, now Bretton Woods), Plaza 2555, University Commons, and Research Park Mixed-Use still need additional approvals.

But what becomes clear is that there is just one “major” development project in the works and that is the Olive Drive Mixed-Use project.

Of the six projects listed as in process, four of them have already been approved, one has been rejected by the voters (DISC, Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus)) and only Olive Drive remains to be determined.

When I reached out to the city on this, the explanation I got is that, while there are some smaller projects in the pipeline that do not need full entitlements, Olive Drive is the only “major” project that is in the works and not approved by council.

For example, 14 units of apartments at 413 E Street.  An application for a parcel map to create four lots at 1140 Los Robles.  And a CUP (conditional use permit) for some service station modification at 4810 Chiles.  But that’s it.

We asked, in a column last week, where the next phase of housing is going.  That would seem to be a rather serious concern at this point.

As we noted in last week’s column, it is not clear where the housing will even go at this point.

When we looked at the 2008 Housing Element report which was quite thorough, most of the peripheral sites listed—Signature, Wildhorse Ranch, Nugget Fields, Covell Village, the Northwest Quadrant, Stonegate (west of) and Oeste Ranch—do not seem particularly likely to be proposed, let alone built, at this point in the time.  Only a portion of the NW Quadrant has a property owner actively even in consideration, it would seem.

I would argue that, while a number of the projects listed as potential housing sites came through—Grande, Verona, Simmons Ranch, Willowbank, Nishi, and Cannery—many were, in fact, more aptly described as “pie in the sky.”  Things like DJUSD, PG&E service yard, the Downtown, the Corp yard, Signature, Nugget Fields, etc.

That leaves us in 2021 with a huge problem—the city is looking to build housing for a lot of reasons, including state pressure and local needs, and there really aren’t a lot of viable and realistic options at this point.

So where is our housing coming from in the next eight years?

While that is obviously a huge problem that the Housing Element will take up, I wonder how much of their proposals will be aspirational again.

Infill?  We have the Olive Drive project that is obviously in the works, but not a very large project.  After that, we are probably looking at a bunch of projects that are relatively small.  The city, as we have reported, has about 64 acres of commercially zoned land, some of which might be appropriate for housing—though that will detract from needs for commercial development.

The city should probably do an analysis of immediately available land in the city for housing.  It is possible that things like DJUSD Headquarters or Civic Fields—both listed in the 2008 HESC (Housing Element Steering Committee) Report—get converted to housing, but, realistically, can you stake your planning on it?

That would seem to be an important distinction—housing we can build now versus housing that can be built if things line up correctly.

The downtown?  We are going to have a Downtown Specific Plan.  But there are three problems with putting housing in the downtown.  First, without redevelopment money, it is going to be a long and very slow process for owners to level large areas of the downtown and redevelopment them.  Second, the fiscal analysis shows that housing might not pencil out.  And third, even if market rate housing pencils out, affordable housing is going to be even more difficult to pencil out.

Peripheral?  There actually are not a huge amount of peripheral sites that can work at this point.  Voters have already turned down projects at Mace, Wildhorse Ranch and Covell Village.  A smaller proposal at Covell Village makes some sense, a project next to Bretton Woods in the NW Quadrant does, so does Wildhorse as well as Signature.  But other than perhaps the NW Quadrant site, I don’t believe that any of those spots are being actively considered.  And even if it is considered, proposed, and approved by the council, all of it relies on the voters for final approval—which as we know is rather problematic.

We are talking about 2000-plus units and 900-plus affordable units by 2029.  While there is no doubt we can find spots on a map to make it work, getting the actual housing is going to be rather challenging.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Commentary: Seriously, Where is Davis Planning to Put New Housing?”

  1. Todd Edelman

    Where?

    First of all, I’ve recently moved to the northwest corner of Mace Ranch… and it’s starting to feel distant, by bicycle. Never mind walking. It’s only a few minutes east of where I lived before, but it creates a bit of a psychological barrier. I’m used to cycling, have been doing it for years.

    Peripheral projects are going to have a sustainable transportation problem. There’s no argument there.

    Level Downtown.

    We did that once, and we have lots of parking lots… that are already level.  If we need to keep any parking it would be cheapest to keep it at grade, but behind store fronts on streets.

    There are lots of parking lots at commercial centers around town. Some are peripheral, but at least they’ll have food steps away! Closer in, imagine housing on top of or in place of the parking lot at the Co-op, with the Co-op patio turned into a mini-plaza between the housing that’s flush with the property line on G St. Yes, we will have to deal with trees, and keep as many as possible.

    Keeping any surface parking at University Commons is a big mistake during a housing crisis, but it’s so obvious that it seems idealistic, or to put it another way, we need to balance good things with bad things!

    Church parking lots, too! There’s lots of ’em! If he lived at these places, what would Jesus do? He’d walk to church!

    Sterling 5th is also a huge mistake. It could have been taller by a few stories without crowding anyone to the north (with shadows), of course only if it had much less parking than would be typical. It’s two intersections away from campus by bicycle, once the Pole Line to Olive connector is complete.

    I understand that the PG&E yard has some toxicity issues, and that all the owners of commercial centers with parking lots will have to think long and hard if getting paid to allow developers to build on and above the lots is a good thing ;-).

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for