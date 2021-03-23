Commentary: Why I Will No Longer Support Hate Crimes Enhancements

By David M. Greenwald

We live in an evolving world and anyone who has set beliefs locks themselves in to what might have been dated reasoning or responses to past situations. When I worked in DC in the mid-1990s during the Clinton Administration, the groups I was working with were pushing for stronger hate crimes legislation.

History showed there were good reasons for that. While conservatives often pushed back with the argument that a crime is a crime, reformers saw a different sort of calculation. First, that white perpetrators with victims who are people of color faced much lighter punishment than if the victims were white.

In fact, for decades people of color who were victims of crimes rarely received justice from the system at all. The people who brutally murdered and tortured Emmett Till in 1955 were acquitted. The people who killed the three civil rights workers in Mississippi a decade later had to be charged in federal court, not with murder but with civil rights violations. The killer of Medgar Evers like so many others was only tried and convicted decades later.

To this day there is a huge discrepancy in death penalty sentences, as the biggest determinant of whether or not someone gets the death penalty—holding equal the type of crime committed—is whether the victim is white or of color. While white victims account for half of all murder victims overall, 80 percent of all capital cases involve white victims.

In a study that is a bit dated, “as of October 2002, 12 people have been executed where the defendant was white and the murder victim black, compared with 178 black defendants executed for murders with white victims.”

In contrast to the arguments of conservatives here, hate crime legislation was therefore a way to create more equal justice.

The second justification for hate crime legislation and enhancements is that a hate crime is not just a crime against an individual, but against a community. When a Black person was lynched in the south, it wasn’t just a murder, it was terrorism. It was a message to the Black community to stay in their place.

Hate crimes seek out vulnerable victims and deliver messages to whole communities.

Given these arguments, you might wonder why I have changed my mind on hate crimes enhancements. After all, the system of Jim Crow justice may be gone in that we no longer expect that whites who kill Blacks in the South will get off scot-free. At the same time, we know that they might not get the same punishment as a Black person who kills a white person.

First of all, in the case of the Atlanta Shooting, the idea that we should be debating over whether or not there should be hate crimes enhancements is absurd. The guy has basically admitted to having killed eight people. Is having a hate crimes enhancement going to make any sort of reasonable difference?

The media has, I think irresponsibly, portrayed this as a test for the Georgia Hate Crimes law just put on the books a year ago. They are not questioning whether having hate crimes enhancements at all is an avenue to better justice.

It is a fair and open question as to whether or not hate was the motivation, and I think that is an important issue. The hate crime enhancement in what is a multiple first degree murder case is absurd.

You might argue that this could make it special circumstances, which justify the death penalty.

Maybe. But that just illustrates the problem here. We know if this were a Black defendant with white victims, the prosecution seeking the death penalty would be almost automatic. So equal justice therefore dictates that the prosecution should seek the death penalty here as well.

The problem for me is that I oppose the death penalty in all cases. I believe it is not an effective deterrent. I believe that is it discriminatory and arbitrary in terms of who gets it. I think the system is riddled with problems of wrongful convictions and ineffective counsel.

The idea that equal justice requires us to ramp up punishments for all is part of the main driver of mass incarceration.

Therein lies the key to my opposition to hate crimes. We have a system of mass incarceration that is punctuated by inequality. Even controlling for other key variables, Blacks are more likely to be arrested, then prosecuted, then convicted, then receive prison time and ultimately longer sentences than whites. The disproportionality is beyond that of their share of the population and beyond that of their share of crimes committed on several key measures.

Moving to a system that addresses that inequality through more punishment is fixing the problem in the wrong direction.

The problem that we have is too much incarceration—not too little. The US locks people up at a higher rate than anywhere else on the planet and, in fact, in the history of civilization.

Currently, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, the US incarcerates 698 out of every 100,000 people. Meanwhile the US accounts for less than 5 percent of the world population (and shrinking) but one in every five persons incarcerated is in the US according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative in 2019. Nor is this because the US (at least at this point) has a higher rate of crime than other industrialized nations.

Increasingly, I don’t believe that prison—while at times clearly necessary—is the solution to crime. More prison time doesn’t make us safer—in fact, you can argue it makes us less safe by taking away resources that can go into things like education and job training and mental health services, instead putting them into locking people up, often past the point where they represent a real threat to society.

So yes, we still have unequal justice, but I just no longer believe that the answer to unequal justice is to double down on long sentences for all.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

