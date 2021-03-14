DUI Collision Defendant Allegedly Adds to Her Woes with Mistreatment of CHP Officer

By Roselyn Poommai

SACRAMENTO, CA – After a Sacramento County Superior Court preliminary hearing here last week, Defendant Maya Disney is now set for trial for not only multiple DUI counts involving severe injuries, but also additional charges, including battery and resisting a peace officer.

There’s also a claim by a witness that two passengers exited Disney’s vehicle and fled from the scene moments after the collision. As it is, Disney faces two felonies and two misdemeanors.

According to the court-read facts, on March 30, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., Disney’s car collided with another vehicle before crashing into the tree of a residential yard. Field sobriety and chemical breath tests later confirmed her blood-alcohol level of 0.91.

The first witness the prosecution called was the operator of the vehicle Disney had crashed into that night, who said they spotted the defendant’s car to his left side and thought, “Oh my…this is it. It’s going to be bad.”

Moments later, he found himself compressed between the airbag and his seat.

The victim testified that he was in shock and did not spot any passengers in or exiting the vehicle at any point, and recalled, “She [Disney] came running over to my car, was offering very profuse apologies: ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I’ll pay. I’ll do whatever necessary.’”

The victim was left with body injuries and a laceration on his left hand and was required to wear a neck brace for a fracture for the following two months.

Deputy District Attorney Emily Divinnagracia called the second witness, California Highway Patrol Officer Greg White, who testified that another witness at the scene saw two individuals exiting the back of Disney’s vehicle and running northbound from the scene.

After locating her, White stated that the defendant insisted she was alone in the vehicle and had been hungover from the day prior. She also claimed that she had not consumed additional alcohol since then.

Officer White later escorted Disney to the hospital for booking clearance after field sobriety and chemical breath tests confirmed her intoxication.

Later in the process, the defendant started becoming uncooperative, he said, adding, “Ms. Disney started banging her head against the wall, and at one point she stood up from her chair, leaned forward, and slammed the back of her head against a glass picture frame, shattering the picture frame.”

He explained that she was “very uncooperative, flailing on the ground, kicking, yelling, screaming, very abusive speaking” towards him, and while taking her to jail, “She continued to be verbally abusive to me. I could hear a gurgling noise where she sucked air into her nose and spit directly at me, hitting the back of my head and my hand.”

Defense Attorney Byron Roope asked the court to reduce the felony DUI allegation because the “accident could have been worse” and argued that Disney’s conduct at the hospital and with the officer stemmed from mental health issues.

“This is absolutely a felony offense,” Prosecutor Divinnagracia shot back, adding, “There were other people in the car…she put not only the victim’s life in danger but her passenger’s lives in danger as well. I don’t think there’s any evidence of mental health being an issue here. I think that this is a young woman who was very intoxicated and angry that she got caught…and then acted the way that she did to the officer.”

The defense entered not guilty pleas and denials to all enhancements.

Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie found sufficient cause to establish guilt and confirmed a June 28 trial date.

Roselyn is a second-year undergraduate double-majoring in Psychological Science and Criminology, Law and Society at the University of California, Irvine. A native of Los Angeles, California, she is passionate about the role of human behavior in the criminal justice system.

