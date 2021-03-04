Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 95: Alec Karakatsanis on Bail Reform and Humphrey Case

In January Alec Karakatsanis argued in the Humphrey case before the Supreme Court of California on the need to end cash bail.

Alec is a civil rights lawyer, social justice advocate founder and Executive Director of Civil Rights Corps, a Washington D.C. impact litigation nonprofit.

Listen as Alec discusses with Everyday Injustice about the Humphrey case and the injustice of cash bail.

