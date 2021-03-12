Humor: The Biden-Cornpop Standoff: A Look Back

By Jacob Derin

It’s been a pretty tough year in lockdown for most of us. Millions have lost their jobs, political division is more bitter than ever and Netflix followed through on their threat to drop The Office. In the midst of all this heartbreak, however, I’d like to offer an opportunity for a little joy in your life. I think it’s time for a look back on Joe Biden’s “Cornpop” story.

In June 2017, in Wilmington, Delaware, Joseph R. Biden attended an event at a local swimming pool that was renamed in his honor. In his youth, Biden had worked there as a lifeguard. It’s the highest honor a lifeguard can aspire to.

Biden chose to use his speech at the event to tell a folksy story from his time working there, and it was a doozy. We open on a typical day at the pool, with young Biden, our hero, watching children playing in the water. He reminds us of the awesome responsibility on his shoulders, noting that if someone were to fall from the diving board, they “landed on the damn — the darn cement.” Lest we think his story tainted by profanity, he quickly corrects himself.

Then we’re introduced to our story’s villain with the immortal line: “Cornpop was a bad dude.” It’s worth noting that Biden offers no context here, jumping from the inherent dangers off the diving board right to a description of his arch-nemesis. Biden is deadly serious about Cornpop. His campaign has ardently insisted on the existence of a local gang leader by that name.

Anyway, after a brief digression about pomade and swimming caps, Biden explains that Cornpop refused to listen to his warnings while on the diving board. So, to avoid him cracking his crunchy skull on the cement, he called up to him, “Hey Esther! You! Off the board, or I’ll come up and drag you off!” “Esther” apparently refers to 1940s actress and swimmer Esther Williams, which I should point out was already a dated reference in 1961 when this story takes place.

Cornpop doesn’t take kindly to Biden’s wisecrack and tells him, “I’ll meet you outside.” He then went outside and joined three other guys holding straight razors and waited for our hero to come and meet them. This is where Biden’s story takes a turn from “family sitcom morality play” to something out of a scene from Mad Max.

Faced with murderous breakfast cereal on the one hand and public humiliation on the other, Biden finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. He asks for the advice of a man he refers to as “Bill Wright Mouse.” Mr. Mouse is apparently the pool mechanic and the only white guy; a detail Biden finds relevant for some reason.

Billy Mouse takes young Biden down into “the basement where mechanic — where all the pool f-f-filter is.” Then he cuts Biden off a “six-foot length of chain,” which they keep closing off the deep end of the pool. Our rodent mechanic tells Biden to walk out to the “bad boys” waiting for him outside the pool and threaten them with the chain, insisting that if he doesn’t, he shouldn’t come back to the pool. Bizarrely, Biden notes, “he was right.”

So, armed with his pool chain, young Biden goes out to face Cornpop and his boys. Here, Biden gives what’s probably the strangest recollection of the entire story. He tells his audience of young African-American children and their parents, “In those days, remember the straight razors you would bang them on the curb, get ‘em rusty, put them in a rain barrel, get ‘em rusty.”

This is an experience I don’t think anyone has had for at least half a century, if at all. This memory is so strange and specific that I tried to find some evidence of the practice on the internet. But, a Google search for the phrase “Did people ever put razors in a rain barrel to get them rusty?” will only return results related to incredulous think pieces on Biden’s epic smackdown with Cornpop.

In a moment of clarity, Biden tells us that he confronts Cornpop And The Boys “and I was smart [pause] then.” What this amounted to was Biden apologizing to Cornpop for his decades-old Esther Williams comparison, but importantly “not for throwing [him] out!”

The two exchange menacing glares, with Biden nervously clutching his pool chain on the one side and Cornpop’s gang brandishing their tetanus-inducing straight razors on the other until Cornpop asks, “Are you apologizing to me?” And when Biden confirms that he is, the two sides stand down their fearsome weapons, and the standoff ends peacefully.

This reminds me of a fact about the Cuban Missile Crisis, which wasn’t declassified until decades later. In exchange for the Soviet withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Cuba, the U.S. agreed to a similar withdrawal from Turkey. Biden’s brush with Cornpop appears to have taught him at a young age that a leader must be tough but willing to compromise.

Jacob Derin is a third-year English and Philosophy major at UC Davis.

