LWV: I, Too, Am Davis. Exploring Difficulties and Possibilities for People of Color in Davis

The League of Women Voters Davis Area would like to invite the Davis and surrounding communities to participate in a dialogue regarding racism, equality and inclusivity initiatives in the Davis Area.
The moderated forum will begin with a keynote speaker followed by a panel and conclude with a question and answer period. The panel will be moderated by Komal Hak, our Director of Communications, Strategy & Marketing. We will be joined by:
Our Keynote Speaker: Sandy Holman
Sandy is regionally and nationally recognized as a leader in social justice, equity, and “anti-hate” programs, talks, workshops and children’s literature. She founded and currently directs The Culture C.O.-O.P. and United In Unity. She most recently directed the documentary, “The Cost Of Darkness.”
Our Panelists:
Adelita Serena, Organizer and Activist
Gloria Partida, Mayor, City Of Davis
Jann Murray- Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., Citizen of the Year Award Recipient, 2020, City of Davis
Vigdis Asmundson, Davis Joint Unified School District Trustee
Some of the topics we hope to address during the forum include:
1. What past challenges did you or your family face in a predominantly white community and what challenges remain?
2. How has race and culture played a role in your work or activism? Has it played a role in your decision to get more involved in the community?
3. What are the resources available to people of color now versus yesteryear?
This is the beginning of the League’s efforts to educate the community on Social Justice issues systemic within our Davis community.
We welcome questions and we request that you email your questions for the panel to komalh@lwvdavisarea.org
Register for this event on: https://rb.gy/t5zjon OR https://lwvsocialjustice.eventbrite.com