LWV: I, Too, Am Davis. Exploring Difficulties and Possibilities for People of Color in Davis

The League of Women Voters Davis Area would like to invite the Davis and surrounding communities to participate in a dialogue regarding racism, equality and inclusivity initiatives in the Davis Area.

The moderated forum will begin with a keynote speaker followed by a panel and conclude with a question and answer period. The panel will be moderated by Komal Hak, our Director of Communications, Strategy & Marketing. We will be joined by:

Our Keynote Speaker: Sandy Holman

Sandy is regionally and nationally recognized as a leader in social justice, equity, and “anti-hate” programs, talks, workshops and children’s literature. She founded and currently directs The Culture C.O.-O.P. and United In Unity. She most recently directed the documentary, “The Cost Of Darkness.”

Our Panelists:

Adelita Serena, Organizer and Activist

Gloria Partida, Mayor, City Of Davis

Jann Murray- Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., Citizen of the Year Award Recipient, 2020, City of Davis

Vigdis Asmundson, Davis Joint Unified School District Trustee