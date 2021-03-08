Monday Morning Thoughts: Dr. Seuss Was Not ‘Canceled’

By David M. Greenwald

A student opinion article (Please Don’t Cancel Dr. Seuss) has triggered a lot of good discussion on so-called cancel culture. But, like many, I think there are key facts that have been overlooked in this discussion that I wish to highlight here.

As anyone working in the realm of journalism, I’m a big proponent of free speech and a big opponent of book banning.

At the same time, there has been this notion that we have a “cancel culture” which I think has been misplaced. Here I would argue that in this country we have done an exceedingly poor job of coming to terms with our past.

Take confederate statues—people like Robert E. Lee were not only defending the institution of slavery, one of the world’s great atrocities, but also are honored for being a traitor to the US by seceding and then fighting a bloody civil war. Should we be honoring that? Particularly when most of those statues date not back to the Civil War, but were placed there in an effort to intimidate Blacks out of seeking civil rights and as a symbol of defiance to efforts to give more rights to Blacks.

I would argue, therefore, that it was probably inappropriate to put those statues up to begin with, given the motivations, but now especially—as we attempt to reconcile our past—it is vitally important not to honor such a legacy.

Calling it canceling history, I would argue, does a disservice to these efforts—which is the point of labeling it as such.

Therefore I see removal of the Confederate Flag and statues from statehouses as fairly clear cut.

Less clear is how to deal with things like books. It’s ironic that conservatives are suddenly up in arms about banning books—after all, for years it was liberal books that faced book banning. This is not a one-size-fits-all issue. It is one thing to call for, say, To Kill a Mockingbird to be removed from schools—after all, it was if anything an anti-racist book, at least in its time. It’s another thing to remove books that truly had racist depictions.

And that’s the point being missed here—are we really bound by 1940 standards of decency in the current world? After all, if the Dr. Seuss books in question were attempted to be published today, they would not be allowed to do so. Racial progress means that things we might have tolerated 80 years ago, should not be tolerated today.

What’s really interesting about this is that largely the move to depublish these books was made internally, not really as the result of public pressure. Yes, you might be able to cite some sort of push by critics and librarians, but I was actually not able to locate an opinion piece calling for the removal of Dr. Seuss books in a major publication over the last year.

If anything, this was the work of the Dr. Seuss Foundation attempting to protect the legacy of Theodor Geisel.



“Dr Seuss Enterprises has made a moral decision of choosing not to profit from work with racist caricature in it and they have taken responsibility for the art they are putting into the world and I would support that,” Philip Nel, a professor of English at Kansas State told the Guardian.

The Guardian continued, saying that “the controversy left many perplexed, since the decision was made by Dr Seuss Enterprises and not as a result of public pressure that has preceded other such decisions.”

Nel explained the decision to no longer publish titles including caricatures of people of African, Asian and Arab descent “showed just one way to address problematic material.”

“[The books are] not going to disappear,” he said. “They’re not being banned. They’re not being cancelled. It’s just a decision to no longer sell them.”

The idea that this was canceled is actually false. They have simply decided not to publish anymore. Books go out of print all the time. There will remain books in circulation. They will have the option to print them again in the future if they so choose.

One of the things I learned here is that Geisel himself recognized some of his work was problematic—even during his own lifetime.

The Guardian noted that Geisel himself made efforts to tone down racial stereotypes in books.

Such revisions “were imperfect but well-intentioned efforts that softened but did not erase the stereotyping,” Nel said, noting that Geisel also made a joke of the changes, “which served only to trivialise the importance of the alterations.”

This wasn’t the first time that Geisel recognized his work was problematic. The NY Times reported that, from 1941 and 1943, he drew political cartoons for New York newspapers, “including some that used harmful stereotypes to caricature Japanese and Japanese-Americans. Decades later, he said he was embarrassed by the cartoons, which he said were ‘full of snap judgments that every political cartoonist has to make.’”

That should be telling here. The Dr. Seuss foundation is attempting to protect the legacy of his work and they recognize that some of the works, which may have been insensitive in their time, are no longer within the current bounds of decency. I fail to see why we are bound by past morals in making future decisions.

This is not government censorship nor is it a private individual reacting to the threat of government censorship. Instead, this is a family attempting to protect the legacy of a cherished member—something that the author himself recognized was a problem during his own time.

Free speech advocates always worry about where you draw the line. I agree. Government should not be getting involved here. This is not a first amendment issue at all. But I think we need to do a better job of recognizing that we lived in a very racist culture 80 to 100 years ago and things that were acceptable then, would never get published now. Some of those things continue to have value, however—others we can let fade into the recesses of history. This is one of them.

Who gets to decide? Again, not the government. The people ultimately—in this case, it was the foundation and the family who made the call. I’m all right with that and think that’s the way it should be in these cases.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: