Next Webinar: LGBTQ +Life and Activism in Davis (March 14)

Our ethnic studies webinar was on Friday, over 75 people showed up on a Friday night for the great discussion where the student panelist stole the show. We will hopefully have the video fthat posted in the next few day.

On March 14, at 1 pm, join the Vanguard’s discussion panel on homelessness in Davis.

The panel will discuss the current LGBTQ+ life and activism in Davis.

Our Host

Jordan Varney – Received her master’s from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd.

Lauren Smith – A recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology.

Confirmed guest so far: Kait Murray, Graduate Student Research, LGBTQIA Resource Center, UC Davis. Kait Murray (she/her) is a PhD student at UC Davis, where she studies the experience of queer and trans people in agricultural education. Originally from the East Coast, Kait moved to Davis in 2017 and has been actively involved in creating queer community spaces in Davis since then.

More guests to be announced soon.

Sunday, March 14 – 1- 2:30 pm

Register here: bit.ly/citydeskwebinarmarch