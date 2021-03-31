PUSHBACK to RECALL: Digital Publishers Write Support for SFDA Chesa Boudin

By Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Since the beginning of the new year, there have been multiple calls to recall current District Attorney of San Francisco Chesa Boudin – But now, a new petition has begun circulating in order to gain support for the DA.

Virtual platform “Medium” this week published an “Open Letter Supporting DA Boudin from SF Residents.” initiated by user Janelle.

Medium is a site for digital public publishing and an open space for readers to share their opinions with others and work to develop a “network of curious minds.”

So far, there have been more than 100 official supporters from across the city, including Bernal Heights, The Mission, Noe Valley, Excelsior, Richmond, Glen Park, and others.

User Janelle offers four points of factual data to support her argument that the Recall project has relied on “fear- mongering and misinformation.”

The letter suggests that

“Overall crime in SF is Down by 23 percent”

“DA’s Office Prosecutes Thousands of Cases”

“The DA’s Office cannot prosecute cases when the police do not make an arrest”

“DA Boudin has instituted reforms that prioritize public safety”

Janelle’s articulation of these four facts go against the Boudin Recall’s argument, stated on its official recall website, that Boudin has purposefully allowed crime to occur and that his push for criminal justice reform has been “disastrous” thus far.

The open letter of support mentions Boudin’s office initiatives to promote reform with a Community Liaisons program, filing charges against officers, expanding victim services, and more.

Janelle acknowledges this might not be enough for many San Franciscans, stating, “We know that there are safety concerns for all of our communities that need to be addressed, and that the DA’s office has a role to play in improving community safety — as does our Mayor, the police department, community organizations and more.”

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

