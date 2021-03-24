SF DA Boudin Cites Expanding Victim Services, Recall Committee Attacks via Twitter

By Lovepreet Dhinsa

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin – after citing expanding victim services in the city – was attacked again by Recall Committee spokesperson, Richie Greenberg, via Twitter.

From an article on Washington Post, Boudin tweeted on March 16: “Despite drastic increases in criminal justice expenditures, most survivors of violence and crime still do not receive help from the justice system.”

The Washington Post article was in response to the recent increases in criminal justice expenditures, which were majorly dedicated towards incarceration.

Despite these increased expenditures, statistics indicate that crime victims actually never agreed to this and “fewer than one in three victims reported receiving any help from the justice system.”

The article also noted that over 60 percent of victims supported an improved approach to public safety rooted in prevention and treatment rather than incarceration.

The article also mentioned that people of color were disproportionately represented in these criminal justice systems, in which they were “blamed…for their experiences.”

Boudin followed his tweet with, “in @SFDAOffice we are expanding victim services and centering victims in the criminal justice system.”

But Greenberg, spokesperson for the Recall Committee, took to the same social media platform yesterday to attack Boudin’s tweet about his office’s work about victim work.

According to Greenberg, Chesa Boudin “attack[s] our beloved San Francisco as a whole.”

Greenberg took this claim further by accusing the district attorney of “inciting contempt for the young, the elderly, gay, straight, White, Latinx, African-American, Asian, Jewish, immigrant and local-born, single and married, new parents and grandparents, victims of crime, those with disabilities, women and men alike.”

Greenberg mentioned his distaste against Boudin’s appointment of the chairman of the Democrat Party in San Francisco, David Campos, as his chief of staff, in which Greenberg insinuated how “highly-politicized” Boudin’s office was.

David Campos was an elected SF Supervisor for eight years, spent three years on the SF Police Commission and won scholarships at Stanford and Harvard.

Greenberg made it clear that his and his 29 member coalition represented each of these categories, and felt more “empowered” as they begin the official recall process.

Greenberg ended with a demand from Boudin and his office to cease “ignoring valid, legitimate inquiries…about your lack of virtually any effective criminal prosecutions, turning San Francisco into a criminal’s paradise,” and to terminate the chair as the chief of staff immediately.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin has yet to respond via Twitter or with any kind of termination.

Lovepreet Dhinsa is a junior undergraduate student at the University of San Francisco, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Politics with a minor in Legal Studies. She has a passion for criminal defense law, and strives to go to law school to fight for indigent clients. As such, she is also involved in her university’s mock trial program and student government.

