SF District Attorney Boudin Charges ‘Lives at Risk’ in Contractor Fraud Case Involving Unsanctioned Fire Alarm Installations

By Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – District Attorney Chesa Boudin investigated and filed charges against defendant Tommy Jue after he allegedly committed contractor fraud that “erodes public trust and puts lives at risk.”

The District Attorney’s office said this week Jue has been arraigned on felony charges of grand theft, using a contractor’s license with intent to defraud, filing a false or forged instrument, forgery, and insurance fraud.

“Tom Jue & Company” was the false name the defendant used to conduct business from 2015 to 2018, the SFDA said, noting that Jue worked on over 15 job sites, installing fire alarms and additional services that he was unlicensed to complete.

The District Attorney’s office and Contractors State License Board (CSLB) investigated these specific sites, finding evidence of fire alarm installation.

Jue even used multiple (CSLB) license numbers that were forged or stolen from other companies, representing himself as a licensed contractor.

Boudin stated that such crimes put the public at risk as, “contracting without a license, particularly when installing essential fire safety devices, erodes public trust…people who jeopardize public safety in this way must be held accountable.”

“Consumers should be able to rely on a contractor’s license as an assurance that they’re being assisted by a competent expert in their field,” he added.

The District Attorney’s office urges any potential past customers of Jue to be wary about any work that had been done by him and his company and to have their homes inspected by a licensed contractor.

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: