Student Opinion: No, The Vaccines Are Not All The Same

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Jacob Derin

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a consistent response whenever he’s asked the question, “Which of the COVID-19 vaccines is best?” He says that he’d take whichever vaccine was offered to him. You might notice, however, that this doesn’t actually answer the question. 

Dr. Fauci has been in a very difficult position since the start of the pandemic, having worked under an overtly hostile administration and being caught between the roles of scientist and public communicator. He knows that his every word is scrutinized by political actors and the public at large. At a time when so many are suffering from the very public health disaster he’s spent his entire life working to avoid, he must be excruciatingly aware of the damage he could do with an incautious statement.

However, Dr. Fauci’s failure to level with people on this front might be doing more harm than good. It hasn’t been lost on anyone that the clinical trials from the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine returned significantly lower efficacy numbers than the Pfizer and Moderna versions. Even though all of the vaccines are essentially perfectly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, the clinical data does not support the assertion that they’re equally effective in all respects; critically, it doesn’t imply that they are all equally effective at preventing infection.

Undoubtedly, some of this has to do with the fact that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was tested in an environment where the new mutations of SARS-COV2 are spreading. However, the gap between the Pfizer/Moderna and Johnson and Johnson numbers is big enough to throw doubt on the claim that all of it can be explained by this fact. In fact, it would be surprising to learn that they were all equally effective, given that they don’t even work the same way in the human body.

From a public messaging standpoint, Dr. Fauci is right to encourage people to take whichever vaccine they can get their hands on. We need as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. The death rate is still unacceptably high.

However, there are practical and ethical implications to the fact that the vaccines aren’t equally effective. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, making it a natural choice for homeless people, immigrants and others who might be difficult to track down for a second dose. But, if it turns out that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is less effective than the others, we would be placing the homeless and immigrant populations at higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus. 

This isn’t only an ethical problem but a serious practical issue. Much has been made of the concept of “herd immunity” against COVID-19. Dr. Fauci has said that as much as 85 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. However, that number may well be even higher as more infectious variants of SARS-COV2 continue to emerge and spread.

With an already large number of people skeptical about the vaccine, it was always a big question whether that was an attainable goal. If the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is significantly less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna versions and all the vaccines are less effective against the new mutations, we may not reach herd immunity even with 100 percent vaccination.

There are solutions to all of these problems, including booster shots to deal with new mutations or, possibly, a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. But, to reach those solutions, we have to understand the problem properly. 

Dr. Fauci needs to trust the public enough to tell them the truth. I would much rather he tell people that the vaccines are not all equally effective but that you should still accept whichever one you can get. People may misinterpret his words or purposefully twist them, but that’s an occupational hazard as a public communicator of science.

Jacob Derin is a third-year English and Philosophy major at UC Davis.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

4 thoughts on “Student Opinion: No, The Vaccines Are Not All The Same”

  1. Ron Oertel

    As I recall, there was an earlier controversy in regard to masks.  In that some knew they were effective, but didn’t want to share that information with the public at that time because it would create shortages for front-line workers.  And therefore downplayed their effectiveness.

    And yet, I’ve rarely seen this discussed, except for a brief period of time afterward.

    This type of thing does not foster trust.

    Maybe officials should just tell us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth (as they understand it) – and let the toilet paper shortages commence (which they do, anyway). 😉

  2. Tia Will

    Jacob,

    Thanks for another really interesting perspective. I agree with many of your points, but disagree with your conclusion that Dr. Fauci is not telling the “truth”. This implies that there is a single, one size fits all answer to the question of which vaccine is best.

    I would suggest that this is inaccurate. As a clinician, I am all too aware that the answer to the question “which intervention is best” is frequently, it depends. Often the answer boils down to the “best” intervention being the one the patient both can and will do. There are going to be a small subset of people who will not return for a second shot ( needle phobia or fear of second shot symptoms) as well as logistics may play a role. For them, J&J may be “the best” vaccine whereas for the majority Pfizer or Moderna may be more desirable. Like with masks, people are seeking absolutes in a situation of constant change. Understandable, but not consistent with our current situation.

  3. Bill Marshall

    No, The Vaccines Are Not All The Same

    True are written… Fauci, and many others, have not claimed that the claim is that they are equally effective in minimizing severe symptoms requiring hospitalizations, and/or leading to death… none claim you won’t get Covid, but it will be manageable/survivable… that is huge progress… Fauci and others have no problem getting ill… they just want to avoid hospitalizations and deaths…

    No magic wands claiming you won’t get ill…

    1. David Greenwald

      Not sure your comment is that accurate.

      For example: “ Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.”

      Granted that’s not 100 percent, but 94% effective is fairly strong. Not sure what other vaccines promise.

