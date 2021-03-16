Tree Davis Will Honor Lois Wolk May 1st at 1 PM

by Erin Donley Marineau

Lois Wolk has dedicated her career to public service and stewarding the environment. As a founding member of Tree Davis, Mayor of Davis and State Senator, she has been a stalwart advocate of urban forestry, urban greening and climate change mitigation. Tree Davis invites the public to honor Wolk at a virtual dedication of the Wolk Grove on May 1st at 1 PM. The Zoom event will be limited to the first 100 people to sign up through EventBrite: https://tinyurl.com/2d794zzw

In 1992, Lois helped create Tree Davis, the public-non-profit partnership that engages community members in enhancing and expanding the urban forest. As an elected official, she championed legislation that resulted in the planting of over 130,000 trees statewide.

It is now Tree Davis’ turn to pay tribute to Lois’ many accomplishments and her living legacy of caring for our shared natural resources to benefit future generations.

Commenting on her experience with Tree Davis, Wolk said, “Since its beginning, Tree Davis has been planting, advising, teaching and restoring our urban tree canopy in Davis. Scores of volunteers, old and young, have made a commitment to care for the trees we value, and they do this in partnership with the city and the schools. Thank you, Tree Davis for this honor and for all you have done and continue to do for our environment.”

The dedication event will also be an opportunity to showcase Tree Davis’ new Climate-ready Landscapes initiative at the Tree Davis Memorial Grove, along with a fellowship program that will train the next generation of urban forest stewards. Fundraising has begun with a generous $5,000 challenge grant to jump-start support for the effort. To Learn more about Tree Davis’ work, visit our webpage: www.treedavis.org . For event information email erin@treedavis.org . We hope you’ll join us!

Tree Davis is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that has proudly served the Davis community since 1992. It works with volunteers to expand our urban forest through hands-on tree planting, monitoring, and care.