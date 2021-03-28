Tribute to the Life and Work of Al Rojas (1938-2021) (Video)

Note by David Greenwald –

In 2017 Al Rojas was honored with the Thong Hy Huynh award from the Davis City Council. It was a fitting tribute to a remarkable man. He fought alongside Cesar Chavez as a young man. He dedicated his life to the struggle for farmworkers and social justice overall. I got a chance to know him and work with him in 2009 after farmworker Luis Gutierrez was killed by Sheriff’s Deputies in Woodland.

For all his life, he fought for social justice, for the little guy. He was a fighter for justice and beloved by his family.

The Vanguard put together this short video as a tribute to his life and work.