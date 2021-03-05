Vanguard Webinar: Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum

On March 5, at 7 pm, join the Vanguard’s discussion panel on Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum.

The discussion will cover:

– What Ethnic Studies (ES) is and is not, from historical and academic perspectives;

– Why Ethnic Studies is needed in our schools and consequently in our communities;

– Updates on efforts to bring ES to schools in the county;

– Challenges in the work to bring ES to schools, and suggested solutions or steps to take (from the perspective of the panelists, including DJUSD educators);

– Native and BIPOC experiences in regards to Ethnic Studies efforts in Yolo County.

Short Q&A with audience members: while we will do our best to answer the questions asked on the day of the event, you are also invited to email them ahead of time to njmvondo@gmail.com.

Panelists:

Dr. Melissa Moreno, Ph.D. (Ethnic Studies Professor, Yolo County Board of Education Member)

Daniel Engotto (DHS Student / BSU)

Kelly Wilkerson (DJUSD Educator / Los Rios Community College Trustee)

Justine Villanueva (Attorney and Author, Filipino American Parent)

A DJUSD representative has been invited.

A Spanish interpreter will be present. If you need one in another language, email njmvondo@gmail.com, and we will do our best to accommodate you.

Moderators: Anoosh Jorjorian & NJ Mvondo

Event Sponsors:

Multiculturalism Rocks

Creating Inclusive Davis Schools (CIDS, pronounced “Kids”)

Davis Phoenix Coalition

Ethnic Studies Coalition

