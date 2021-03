Davis is undergoing a new Housing Element. One of the challenges is how to meet the city’s housing needs given its constraints. Key questions: what kind of housing does Davis need? Where should it put the housing? How can it get more affordable housing?

Time: March 29 at noon

Guests:

Mayor Gloria Partida

Georgina Valencia

Don Gibson

Larry Guenther

Kelsey Fortune

To attend, please register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hFoV6zpbSsijP33iSpXPdg