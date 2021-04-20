After Nearly 20 Years, In and Out of Prison on Case, Defendant Weeps at Prospect of Another Trial

By Nina Hall

SACRAMENTO, CA – Monday, in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Judge Allen Sumner’s court, emotions ran so high that a defendant began to cry so hysterically that he had to be muted.

However, that isn’t the only odd thing about the case.

Bejan Fardanesh, who is being represented by court-appointed defense attorney Robert Saria, is charged with multiple felony violations of committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14.

But, although complete details were not made available, it appears Fardanesh’s charges stem back to 2002, nearly 20 years, according to online court records.

Records appear to show he was sentenced to nine months in prison, with eight years of probation in 2002 of one count of lewd contact.

After violating probation numerous times, he was then, according to limited records, sentenced to another year in prison in 2006 after his probation was revoked in 2004, and he was sent to a state hospital until deemed competent a year or so later.

He was sent back to prison in 2011 for again violating probation. The DA appears to have reinstated multiple felony charges that were dismissed when he sentenced in 2002.

And he’s been awaiting trial since September 2017.

Upon starting the hearing Monday, Fardanesh asked, “Can I have the judge, judge me instead of going to trial? Please doctor? Please doctor lawyer?”

Judge Sumner explained to the defendant that would be a possibility further down the road, but there was nothing he could do in terms of a jury waiver at the current time, noting, “You have a right to a jury and a right to waive a jury and submit it to a judge.”

“I waive it, I waive it, goodbye,” Fardanesh responded while actually waving his hand at the camera. “I trust myself with the judge,” he added.

The defendant then went on to make another request of the court, “Hey, doctor officer, could you do me a favor? Could you put me on parole for the rest of my life and I’ll see my parole officer on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays? Please, doctor officer?”

Judge Sumner again went on to explain that he would be unable to perform that request at the current time.

“I want you to judge me,” Fardanesh stated again adamantly, “I don’t want no jury trial.” The court acknowledged the defendant’s request before wrapping up the rest of the meeting and setting a date in late June.

However, as time went on, the defendant became increasingly emotional: “I respect all of you guys,” he stated as he began to weep. “I’m just having a hard time but it’s going to be okay. I’ve been the victim the whole time.” He wailed, incredibly distressed.

“I want the parole officer to know I’m a good man.” He pleaded as he held up the sign for peace. “I have never hurt no one, I love people.” He sobbed hysterically, “I love people with all my heart. I’ve been the victim the whole time.”

Fardanesh continued to speak but was muted shortly thereafter and the next case was called. Defense attorney Saria said, “I’m glad they muted him.”

His trial is now set for May 17.

Nina Hall is a sophomore from Colorado at Santa Clara University studying English and Sociology.

