Weekly Testing at Sacramento County Jails Halves, Casting Doubt on Low Cases Count – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1 & 2: Santa Rita Jail, Page 3 & 4: San Francisco County Jails, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, Page 7 & 8: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

One new COVID-19 case emerged on March 31. There are now seven active asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in custody. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports. There are six housing pods quarantined, all of which are undergoing serial testing.

ACSO reports no current positive staff/contractor cases. Lack of staff participation in the on-site testing program suggests that there may be more cases than ACSO reports. There have been a total of 109 such cases, all of which have recovered.

SRJ’s population is currently 2271 people, showing an increase of 58 people since March 30.

10,847 tests have been conducted to date, showing an increase of 61 tests since March 30. ACSO reports 86 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has increased by two percent. 16 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to March 25. Within the past week, 18 percent of the jail population was tested. The higher weekly testing rate may be a result of ongoing serial/surveillance testing.

SRJ has 203 orange patients , showing an increase of two people since March 30. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan . Approximately nine percent of the jail population is medically vulnerable– the highest reported count since the pandemic emerged.

, SRJ has 7 red patients – showing no change since March 30. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has 7 dark red patients – showing an increase of one person since March 30. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

1079 incarcerated people were offered the first dose of the vaccine, of which 366 people or roughly 34 percent accepted. Those with underlying illnesses that make them vulnerable to developing complications associated with COVID-19 are prioritized under the distribution framework. (An accurate number of offered vaccines are currency pending from Wellpath.)

For the first dose, 253 people were given the Moderna vaccine and 113 were given the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

88 incarcerated people accepted the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, two of which received their first dose prior to incarceration.

HU 24 A, B, and C remain quarantined due to an exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient. They have been moved to HU 35 A, B, and C for serial testing, which began on March 11. Mass testing began on March 11. Serial testing was extended 14 days due to “positive reported cases” on March 27.

HU 33 A, B, and C have been quarantined due to an “exposure from positive COVID-19 patient upon release.” They have been subject to serial testing with no set release date. (Last released from quarantine on Jan. 6.) Mass testing began on March 19. Serial testing was extended 14 days due to a positive reported case on March 28.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of March 31, there is one active case in custody, out of 137 total confirmed cases. Two formerly positive individuals were released this week, leaving 10 resolved cases in custody. Four positive cases were also released since Friday of last week, bringing the total cases that were released while positive to 128.

There are 184 persons in quarantine, of which 20 are in medical isolation. Since March 18, these numbers decreased by 12 and increased by 6 persons respectively.

Overall, there have been 10,380 total bookings since April 12, an increase of 29 persons since March 30. 14,313 cumulative tests have been administered to date. 724 of these cumulative tests have been conducted since March 9.

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office (SFSO) has released the majority of confirmed positive cases unlike other county jails in California — 128 positive individuals were released while active. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. The highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 9.

As of March 30, the incarcerated population is 792 people, a decrease of 9 since March 30.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of March 30, there are 1,774* cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system.

Between March 24 and March 30, 2 active cases were reported in the Main Jail and 7 active cases were reported at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC).

In the previous week, between March 17 and March 24, the Main Jail and RCCC reported only one case each.

The current population across both jails is 3362 people, a decrease of 11 from the population count as of March 24.

Between March 24 and March 30, 291 new tests were administered, meaning 8.7 percent of the total Sacramento County jail population was newly tested.

During the months of January and February, the weekly testing rate was between 15-20 percent and active cases in custody were in the hundreds. The low testing rates observed in March may suggest that there are more cases in custody than the reported count.

Data on the number of active cases released from custody or resolved cases has not been available since August 19 despite multiple requests.

Between March 21 and March 27, 22 youth were tested at the Youth Detention Facility and no COVID-19 cases were identified. Nearly a month ago, there was one case in custody.

*Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports that 76 duplicate positive results have been identified and removed from the total number of confirmed cases

6. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of March 29, there are no active cases in custody in the Santa Clara County jail system. Over the past 7 days, there have been less than 2 cases per day. Since March 27, there have been no active cases. This is the lowest cases count since November.

The population is currently at 2373 people – 23 more than Sunday, March 28. This is the highest the population has been in months. It has been in the 2300s for two weeks.

Since Sunday, 48 tests were administered with no positive results reported so far.

Last week, 486 tests were administered resulting in no positive results. There were 3 positive results during the week of March 14.

22,099 cumulative tests have been completed thus far since the pandemic started. There have been 575 positive results, 21518 negative results, and 6 indeterminate results.

There have been 590 cumulative cases, of which 164 were identified during booking and 426 were confirmed in custody.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Tiffany Devlin, Alyson Lee, Koda Sligluff, Angela Khov & Aparna Komarla

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)