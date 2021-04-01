Only 40 Cases Reported Across CDCR; Death Toll Remains Constant at 217 – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis
As of Apr. 1, 2021, there have been 49,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 48,335 have been resolved while 40 remain active in custody. There have been 217 deaths across CDCR.
- In the last two weeks, Correctional Training Facility has tested the most patients, 79 percent of its population.
- California City Correctional Facility has tested the least during this period, only 15 percent of its population.
- Only 11 facilities report active cases. Central California Women’s Facility reports 15 active cases in custody, all of which were identified in the last two weeks.
Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.
Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.
