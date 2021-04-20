Breaking News
Commentary: Two Key Moments in the Prosecution’s Case Show the Inhumanity of Chauvin’s Actions

By David M. Greenwald

This isn’t your TV courtroom drama where you see a coherent narrative put on by the prosecution and defense throughout the proceedings.  When I train the interns to watch trials, a key thing I remind them—keep an open mind, wait until the summations before you decide your opinion of guilt or innocence.

Why?  Because until you see the whole picture there are too many disparate pieces of information.

Having watching the closing arguments, I have come to the conclusion that Derek Chauvin committed some form of murder and should be found guilty.  Will he?  I have seen far too many police cases starting in 1992’s Rodney King beating to offer much of an opinion.  Though I think this is a different time and a different jury.

I think the defense offered a twofold defense here—one that any force was reasonable and necessary, and second that if George Floyd died it was from something other than the 9:29 seconds he was held on the ground with a knee on his neck.

To counter that defense the prosecution offered four medical experts who testified it was not a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, and one offered that it was not a heart attack.

To counter the idea that this was reasonable force, seven experts testified.  That included Sgt. David Ploeger who testified that force should have ended right after Floyd was taken to the ground.  And others who argued that it was “unnecessary,” “unreasonable” use of force.

But, for the sake of argument, let us say we were sympathetic to the idea that Floyd was resisting and that the initial use of force was justified.  And let’s say we buy into the doubt created by the defense case that drug use or some underlying condition could have contributed to the death.

There are two key moments which the prosecution highlighted that I think undercut that defense definitively.

Prosecutor Schleicher said: “George Floyd’s final words on May 25, 2020 were, ‘Please, I can’t breathe.’ And he said those words to Mr. Officer. He said those words to the defendant. He asked for help with his very last breath. But Mr. Officer did not help. The defendant did not help, he stayed on top of him, and continued to push him down, to grind his knee, to twist his hand, to twist his fingers into the handcuffs that bound him, looking at him, staring down at times though horrified bystanders who had gathered and watch this unfold.”

He later pointed out: “Somebody’s telling you they can’t breathe and you keep doing it, you’re doing it on purpose. What else is going to happen when you push somebody down on the pavement? Everybody knows this. Everybody knows what happens when you push somebody against the pavement.”

Later, he pointed out, the response from the police was: “That takes a lot of oxygen to complain about it.”

Schleicher points out this is “indifference.”  He argued, “Did the defendant ever listen? Ever consider medical attention? No one defended that decision, the failure to give CPR, not even Dr. Fowler.”

That’s a big problem for the defense.  But it’s not the only point that really resonated.

The officer continued “beyond the point that he had a pulse.”

”I think he’s paying, passing out,” Officer Lane says.

Schleicher points out that “Officer Kueng can’t find a pulse.”

He argues: “Now, the greatest skeptic of this case among you, how can you justify the continued force on this man when he has no pulse? No pulse, continued the restraint, continued grinding and twisting and pushing him down and crushing the very life out of him. It wasn’t too late. He could have rolled him over, performed CPR. No. He continued. Past the point of finding a pulse, past the point where the ambulance arrives, past the point where the EMTs get out of the ambulance.”

As Schleicher points out, “Force must be reasonable. It must be reasonable at the point it starts, at the point it ends, and at all points in between officers are required to reassess the situation, to reevaluate the situation. To take in the information and react to it. The Defendant didn’t do it.”

Given those two actions, I think, even if you buy the defense case—and I tend to not buy it—it’s impossible to defend the indifference to human life.

That, at the very least, fits the definition of third degree murder: “Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.”

Those two acts alone clearly and unmistakably show depraved indifference to human life.  I don’t see how a reasonable jury finds otherwise.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Commentary: Two Key Moments in the Prosecution’s Case Show the Inhumanity of Chauvin’s Actions”

  1. Keith Olsen

     Somebody’s telling you they can’t breathe and you keep doing it, you’re doing it on purpose.

    While talking to my wife last night this is exactly why we both felt Chauvin should be found guilty.

    I feel Chauvin will be found guilty but that said Maxine Water’s statements and the judge’s response to her actions have all but guaranteed that there will be an appeal and retrial.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      The threshold to get a retrial is so high that the chance of that happening is almost zero. Remember to get a retrial, you not only have to show that the effect was prejudicial (and the facts of the case mitigate against that) but that the judge abused his discretion in failing to call a mistrial. That’s a nearly impossible hurdle.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I explained the standard. The judge didn’t see it as egregious enough to bounce it himself. The standard is much higher for an appellate court to do it than the trial judge.

        2. Keith Olsen

          The judge overseeing former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd said Monday that Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments could be grounds for appealing a verdict in the trial.

          I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Peter Cahill told defense attorney Eric Nelson on Monday.

          https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/19/politics/judge-derek-chauvin-maxine-waters-mistrial-appeal/index.html

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            But if he felt so struggling he could have ruled a mistrial himself – he didn’t. That raises the bar substantially. They would have to show that (A) the jury heard the comment, (B) that it affected their decision, (C) that the decision was impacted by her comments and (D) that the judge abused his discretion in ruling otherwise. That’s a really tall bar. It’s not going to happen.

      2. Bill Marshall

        As I understand it, it takes only one juror to ‘hang’ the jury… which, unless the State drops the charges, there would be re-trial.  Ms Waters’ actions might get one juror to react in a way Ms Waters did not intend…

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Don’t forget there is a chance that a meteor could destroy the earth. You can’t predict juries especially in police trials, but the evidence here is pretty overwhelming. Even a hung jury or an overturn just delays the inevitable.

        2. Bill Marshall

          Don’t forget, there is a chance that you’d have a pertinent retort.  Is that a meteor I see, directly over your office?

          Huge difference between a mistrial, re-trial, based on procedural grounds, and those called for due to lack of jury consensus on verdict…

          Based on past experiences in the jury room, the high profile nature of the case (which has been bally-hooed on one side as being about all police, on the other side as all about racism, [not a bad person’s bad actions]), I’d say there is a 8% chance of a hung jury, 92% chance of unanimous conviction, 0% chance of unanimous acquittal…

          Bottom line, Ms Waters appears to have expended public funds, said unhelpful, useless, possibly counter-productive things, apparently for her self-aggrandizement… she was “out-of-line” and ‘unprofessional’, at the least… wonder is she missed any votes, or committee participation to “accomplish” her ‘mission’…

          Perhaps she should move to MN, and run for Congress there…

           

