Community Leaders, Actors, Organizers Stand With Chesa Boudin As Recall Continues

By Paige Laver and Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – As the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom seemingly has slowed, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin continues to receive a fiery backlash from the right.

That fire may shortly be put out with public support from community leaders and organizers (former state Senator) Mark Leno, Assemblymember Phil Ting, Shamman Walton and many more.

In fact, he appears to have made an impact on various organizations, elected officials, and actors – an impact not just in the city of San Francisco, but beyond in diverse communities where progressive reform has positively taken flight.

American actor Danny Glover and retired state judge Martha Goldin have issued support and have been behind Boudin’s ideas for reform since the beginning of his campaign. Kaylah Williams, who managed Boudin’s campaign, has taken a stance to continue supporting him.

Leno stated his support last month, noting “endless recalls will keep us all in a constant state of campaigns preventing our elected officials from doing their jobs. I support Chesa Boudin and the important work he’s doing. We should all oppose this recall for the unnecessary and disruptive impact it will have on our treasured democratic process,” he told the Bay Area Reporter.

Independent San Francisco news and culture publication, 48hills, claims such supporters argue that “this campaign is part of an emerging trend to attack progressives and their positions in the city at a time when the left has had tremendous electoral successes.”

The original recall is currently being backed by Big Tech, Finance, and Real Estate establishments but the recent and clear pushback of the recall has garnered attention.

Assemblymember, former SF Supervisor and LGBT leader Tom Ammiano came out in support to explaining “The power structure doesn’t like our success, but I think they underestimate the people power out there.”

There are voices being heard from various diverse communities where Boudin has advocated for, such as Criminal Justice reform and homelessness in San Francisco.

Organizations like SF Safer For All are in support of Chesa Boudin, and his vision of criminal justice reform.

The group’s open letter of support has been signed by approximately 100 San Francisco residents thus far and discusses the ways in which Boudin has positively impacted the city by prioritizing public safety and addressing and navigating the harmful consequences of the pandemic.

Additionally, an official support website has been created that lays out Boudin’s accomplishments since his first day in office in 2020.

Through the efforts of social media and campaigning across the city, Boudin has gathered many supporters that are showing up to voice the positive impacts made while Boudin has held office.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: