Community Members Asked to Help Reimagine Russell Boulevard

The City of Davis and University of California at Davis (UC Davis) are hosting a Virtual Community Meeting to kick off the Reimagine Russell Boulevard project, which will produce a streetscape master plan for the three-mile Russell Boulevard corridor between B Street to the west City limit. The meeting will introduce the project and provide an opportunity for community members to share their experiences on Russell Boulevard as well as their future visions for the corridor. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 28, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the meeting and can register online at the project website: www.reimaginerussell.com. Questions about the Virtual Community Meeting can be directed to Hannah Tschudin at htschudin@aimconsultingco.com or (916) 442-1168.

More than 8,000 cyclists, 20,000 vehicles and more than 13,000 transit riders travel through Russell Boulevard on a typical weekday. While the corridor plays a critical role in multimodal transportation and serves as a primary east-west arterial in Davis, the City and UC Davis aim to reimagine Russell Boulevard as a safe, beautiful, and sustainable gateway to the City and University.

“The City and University are partnering on this effort to ultimately create a ‘third space’ for Davis residents, serve as a signature interface between UC Davis and the City, and provide extensive multimodal transportation improvements for connection and accessibility,” said Brian Abbanat, senior transportation planner at the City of Davis.

“Guided at every step by the Davis community, the project team is focused on developing a corridor plan that supports a dynamic and green boulevard that is comfortable for people of all ages and abilities and is also reflective of Davis’ innovative spirit,” said Mayor Gloria Partida.

Reimagining Russell Boulevard will increase safety along the corridor by making infrastructure improvements that may include widening sidewalks, improving signal timing, increasing visibility at crosswalks, and overall enhancing travel experiences. This attractive, flexible and pedestrian-friendly promenade will cement Russell Boulevard as the regional welcoming space for the City of Davis.

