Davis Solidarity Space Art Missing

By Jordan Varney

DAVIS — Today at 3 pm local activists noticed the art was missing from the Solidarity Space in Central Park.

Gathering to hold space for the verdict from the Chauvin trial, they came upon a barren fence usually full of

portraits of those killed by police, Black Lives Matter posters, and artwork from local artists including Kate Melon-Anibaba, the curator and head of Solidarity Space Davis.

Local activist and Yolo People Power member Morgan Poindexter was on-site making calls, attempting to track down the art. “It’s extremely upsetting to see on any day, an act of overt racism here in Davis, and especially on a day when such an influential verdict is given. This just goes to show that racism is active all around us.”

Mayor Gloria Partida stopped by, initially to be in community with people about the Chauvin trial but ended up making her own calls attempting to track the art down. She did not find any answers but let the attendees know she would continue looking.

While people were making phone calls, UC Davis student Schroedter Kinman showed up to make more art for the Solidarity Space. He initially planned on adding to the art but now will be providing the current art until the original set is found or new portraits and posters are painted.

If anyone knows anything about the missing art or its whereabouts please contact mpoindexter@ucdavis.edu.