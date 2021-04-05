Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 100: Manhattan DA Candidate Tahanie Aboushi Talks Reform

Cy Vance announced he would not seek reelection after four terms as DA of NY. Whoever succeeds him will be just the fourth DA in the last 80 years.

Vance has left a mixed legacy – pushing through some reforms, tussling with former President Trump, criticized for mishandling high profile sexual predator cases and failing to reform Rikers and other problems.

Aboushi is one of several reformers vying for the Democratic nomination. Listen as she discusses what electing a woman of color – the first of each – to Manhattan DA would mean for criminal justice reform.

Video interview:

Audio:

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

