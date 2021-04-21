Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 103 – Manhattan DA Candidate Dan Quart

In less than 100 DAs, Manhattan will elect a new DA which would only be the fifth in the last 80 years, replacing four term incumbent Cy Vance.

There are a host of progressive candidates vying for the Democratic nomination including Assemblymember Dan Quart.

Earlier this month, Dan Quart release his public safety plan and one of his comments was: “We do not have to choose between a fairer and a safer city.”  We really have created this kind of false dichotomy – where people have bought into this notion that if we reform the system, we become less safe.”

Listen as Quart talks about his plan and burning issues like police reform and Rikers Island.

