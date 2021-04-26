Breaking News
In Wake of Chauvin Conviction, Threat to People Protesting, Philly DA Lauds PA Supreme Court Hearing ‘Use of Force’ Law

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

By Stephanie Boulos

PHILADELPHIA, PA – In light of the homicide trial of Ryan Pownall, the ex- Philadelphia police officer in the killing of David Jones, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has now agreed to hear all three questions involving the use of force statute, presented in a petition by the Philly District Attorney’s office.

District Attorney Larry Krasner commented that “The Commonwealth is pleased that the important and substantial legal issues we raised to bring justice to prosecutions of police and law enforcement officers will be considered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court before the trial of former police officer Ryan Pownall.

“The people deserve a consistent and fair standard for when violence may be used against them by the state, in a manner that complies with our constitutions.”

Krasner then continued to speak on the activities of the National Guard after the murder of George Floyd, saying, “Right now, the National Guard (was) activated in Philly and in communities across the country ahead of a jury verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Today, the public (was) alarmed at the possibility of tear gas and other weaponry being used against them again and the chance that their sacred rights to non-violent protest are being unconstitutionally undermined by illegal law enforcement infiltration around the country.”

Indicating his frustration with the militarized responses taking place, Krasner stated “A militarized anticipatory response to a trial outcome should never become normal. It is the direct result of unchecked illegal violence in policing that has been protected nationally by a vacuum of police accountability. The response to illegal police violence that provokes civilian outrage and peaceful protest cannot just be further militarized police violence.”

Reassuring the people of Philadelphia, Krasner stated that the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will “continue the fight to bring fair and balanced police accountability, which is a key part of the equal justice that is required by the people.”

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

