Officer Shoots, Kills Unarmed Black Man During Traffic Stop, Protests Break Out

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
People gather at the spot where a police officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 11, 2021. – Protests broke out April 11, 2021 night after US police fatally shot a young Black man in a suburb of Minneapolis — where a former police officer is currently on trial for the murder of George Floyd. Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. Police fired teargas and flash bangs at the demonstrators, according to an AFP video journalist at the scene. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Ankita Joshi

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN – Just a few miles down the road from the national murder trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd, a police officer Sunday shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man, during a routine traffic stop.

Amid tensions fueled by the Chauvin trial, protests broke out and escalated quickly Sunday night, resulting in Mayor Mike Elliot enacting a curfew. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has spoken on the matter, and has opined that he believes the shooting was an accident.

Daunte Wright was initially pulled over during a traffic stop because of an expired registration sticker on the vehicle, and then for having an air freshener hanging from his mirror. After officers ran his name through the system, they found an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Body cam footage of the incident, which was released to the public on Monday, displays two officers walking over to the driver’s side and passenger side windows of the vehicle and gesturing to Wright to get out.

Once Wright stepped out of the vehicle, one officer attempted to place handcuffs on Wright, but Wright moved out of the way and got back in his vehicle with the driver’s side door still open.

The voice of a second officer can be heard yelling, “Tase him!” multiple times.

The second officer then pointed a gun at Wright who was still struggling, and yelled “Taser!” three times before shooting Wright.

Immediately after, footage shows the officer dropping the gun and yelling, “S**t!”

Wright proceeded to drive several blocks before crashing, and the footage ends with the officer saying, “I just shot him.”

Medical services were deployed to the scene to treat Wright and the other car involved in the crash, but Wright was declared dead at the scene.

Wright’s girlfriend was also in the car, but was treated only for minor injuries.

Wright’s mother arrived at the scene soon after, as Wright had called her after initially getting pulled over.

He had told her that the reason he was pulled over was because of air fresheners he had hanging from his rearview mirror. She also told news reporters that police officers had left Wright’s body lying on the ground for hours.

That night, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Brooklyn Center, as well as outside the Brooklyn Center’s Police Department.

Matters escalated quickly, with police officers in riot gear and the use of tear gas on the protestors outside the Brooklyn Center. Law enforcement has also called for a greater response team, including a National Guard presence.

All school buildings, programs, and activities were shut down for the following day.

On Monday, Police Chief Gannon spoke about the incident, and the protests that occurred on Sunday night after the murder of Wright.

During this news conference, Gannon released the body cam footage to the public and commented on the training of his officers, and his opinion on the reaction of the officer who had shot and killed Wright.

Officers keep their handguns on their dominant side, and their Taser on their non-dominant side, he said, adding that this configuration of weapons is done purposefully, and is trained.

In regard to the incident, Gannon stated that he believed the officer’s actions were a mistake.

“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet. This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has started their own independent investigation outside of that of the Brooklyn Center’s Police Department, and the officer who shot and killed Wright has been placed on administrative leave.

Gannon finished his statement by remarking on the protests that took place on Sunday night.

He stated that he “fully supports peaceful protesting… But the ravaging of our businesses, the looting of our stores, the destruction to our pharmacies, we cannot tolerate that. ”

When questioned about why Wright was initially pulled over, Gannon explained that, based on the police reports, Wright was pulled over due to an expired registration sticker on the vehicle. Officers discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror, but Wright was asked out of his vehicle because of the outstanding arrest warrant.

Mayor Elliot promised he would do everything in his power to “ensure justice is done for Daunte Wright.”

The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Daunte Wright’s death a homicide on the basis that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Command of authority of the Brooklyn Center Police Department has also been transferred to the office of Mayor Elliot after a city council vote of 3-2.

Additionally, any further decisions made about the case will be done by Washington County in order to “avoid any conflict of interest.”

Ankita Joshi is a second-year student at the University of San Francisco, pursuing a major in International Studies and a minor in Political Science. She is originally from Sacramento, CA.

9 thoughts on “Officer Shoots, Kills Unarmed Black Man During Traffic Stop, Protests Break Out”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Good article and reporting from the author.  Non opinionated and just the facts.

    That said, if you watch the police video of the shooting you can’t come away with any other conclusion than the female officer involved thought she was tasing Daunte Wright when she actually shot him.  A terrible mistake, but it wasn’t deliberate.

    1. David Greenwald

      That’s plausible, but you can still get to second degree murder through gross negligence. Just like Chauvin wasn’t trying to kill Floyd, but ends up being charged with second degree murder.

      1. Keith Olsen

        The other thing that has to be considered is why did Wright fight off the officer applying his handcuffs and try to flee while being apprehended for an outstanding warrant?   Anyway you look at this it doesn’t justify the looting and destroying of businesses and the aggression towards the cops trying to maintain order.  And how does the city manager get fired for simply saying the officer involved Kimberly Potter should get due process?

        1. David Greenwald

          From a legal standpoint the details are now irrelevant. The officer admitted negligence. She said that she meant to use a taser – a less than lethal use of force and instead used lethal force. That means that any claim about Wright’s conduct is irrelevant because we have the officer’s acknowledgement that she used an improper level of force.

          Seems like you are more worried about the reaction and defending the cop than lamenting the needless loss of life… again.

  2. Keith Olsen

    Here’s the police video of the incident, Vanguard readers can see that it was an accidental shooting on the part of the officer.  She shouted ‘taser’ three times before firing.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgAUrDTUk4Q

    “Seems like you are more worried about the reaction and defending the cop than lamenting the needless loss of life… again.”

    David, statements like this are wrong and uncalled for. You’re better than that, or at least you should be.

    1. David Greenwald

      Because every time one of these police incidents occur you exclusive focus is on (A) defending the officer and (B) focusing on the reaction. Based on that I said what it “seems” to me from interacting with you on these issues since Ferguson and even before.

       

       

      1. Keith Olsen

        Have you watched the video with an open mind?  Can you honestly say the police officer meant to shoot Wright with her gun?  Would Wright still be alive today if he had just done what the officers ordered and let them hand cuff him and take him in to be processed?  Why would anyone want to escalate this when it was obviously an accident?   We all know that answer though, don’t we David?

        That’s my fourth comment, since all of us commenters are at a disadvantage to you when it comes to the number of our comments allowed compared to you, I will have to save my last comment until later.

        1. David Greenwald

          Did you actually read my comment? At no point did I argue that she meant to shoot Wright with a gun, I explained to you the law and what the charges could be.

        2. Eric Gelber

          Why would anyone want to escalate this when it was obviously an accident?

          No. From what’s known at this point, this was not an “accident.” It was negligence. There’s a difference.

          An accident is defined as an “unfortunate happening” that occurs “unintentionally” and results in “harm, injury, damage or loss.” By contrast, “negligence” as defined by most jurisdictions in the United States including California, is the lack of “ordinary care” or “skill” in the “management of person or property” that caused injury or harm to another person.

          The distinction is significant in determining whether or not someone is at fault and liable for any injury or harm done.

