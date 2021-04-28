Breaking News
Pastor Eunbee Ham speaks out for Black Lives and Against Racialized Violence (Video)

City of Davis, Civil Rights
Following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s murder and the death of other Black men at the hands of police, community members gathered in Central Park. Stealing the show however, was Pastor Eunbee Ham.

New to the community, having come here eleven months ago in May, she said, “We come together to hold the weight of rage, grief and trauma that we feel every time another precious black life is cut short through police brutality.”

She said, “Our gathering tonight refuses to normalize this recurring massacre of Black and Brown lives. We refuse to stay silent about the continual lynching of our Black and Brown siblings.”

She explained that she is an Asian, woman pastor “representing a predominantly white, affluent, Christian institution that is learning how to dismantle white supremacy within our own organization.”

She continued, “I stand before you racialized as Asian in this country, in the framework of white supremacy.”

She said her role as an Asian woman “is to stay invisible, silent and compliant. White supremacy wants me to keep my head down and be grateful for the crumbs under the table and normalize the killing of my Black and brown siblings.”

Speaker: “Racialized violence and its varying dynamics in those that have been rendered different stem from the same source of white supremacy.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

