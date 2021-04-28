Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Renowned Professor Beletsky To Join Friday’s Webinar on AB 1542

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
29 Views
Share:

The Vanguard webinar on AB 1534 will be joined by renowned Professor Leo Beletsky, Professor of Law and Health Sciences and Faculty Director, Health in Justice at Northeastern University in Boston.

Leo Beletsky’s expertise is in the public health impact of laws and their enforcement, with a special focus on drug overdose, infectious disease transmission, and criminal justice reform through a public health lens.

Professor Beletsky is a frequent media commentator on public health law and policy, health equity and policing.

In a recent article in Commonwealth, Beletsky and John Messinger called on states to move to “end involuntary civil commitment” – “one of the biggest tragedies of COVID-19 behind bars has been in correctional institutions housing people who have not been convicted of a crime. This includes thousands of residents in Massachusetts — and other states – who are being involuntarily held because of their addiction.”

AB 1542 is a bill authored by Sacramento Area Assemblymember Kevin McCarty.  While it starts out as a pilot program for Yolo County (next to Sacramento County) it has statewide implications.

It authorizes judges to sentence people to confinement in a locked treatment facility instead of prison or jail if the judge determines that their crime was motivated in part by substance abuse.

Join us on Friday, April 30 at noon as bill author Assemblymember Kevin McCarty joins a panel of experts to discuss the pros and cons of this legislation.

The Webinar

On April 30 at noon, we are hosting a webinar.

Panel:

Kevin McCarty, Assemblymember

Leo Beletsky, Professor of Law and Health Sciences and Faculty Director, Health in Justice

Kate Chatfield, Attorney and Criminal Justice Advocate

Kellen Russoniello, Drug Policy Alliance

Robert Canning, Clinical Psychologist, Retired, CDCR, Vanguard Board Member

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yRo3556UQ4ip5XQt7nA8mw

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for