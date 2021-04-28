Breaking News
Special Event April 30th – Justice for Chief: Wrongful Convictions Webinar

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
On Friday, April 30th, Cal Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a webinar event dedicated to discussing the issue of wrongful convictions, and raising awareness and funds to support Chief Stankewitz, a wrongfully convicted Native American man who has been incarcerated for over 43 years.

Last year, the Vanguard ran an investigative feature unveiling new evidence in Chief’s case, which displayed the likelihood that Chief was framed for murder in 1978.

Since then, The Vanguard has conducted follow-up stories with Chief’s legal team: Lawyers J. Tony Serra and Curtis Briggs and his paralegal Alexandra Cock.

Join Cal Habitat for Humanity as they present Chief’s case, share his story, and discuss wrongful convictions.

Date: April 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. PST

Guests:

  • J. Tony Serra: Legendary Criminal Defense Attorney, currently representing Chief Stankewitz
  • Alissa Bjerkhoel: Litigation Coordinator and Attorney with the CA Innocence Project
  • Curtis Briggs: Bay Area Attorney, currently representing Chief Stankewitz
  • Alexandra Cock: Washington Attorney and Paralegal on Chief’s legal team

Hosted by Roxanna Jarvis and Mansi Patel, co-chairs of Cal Habitat for Humanity’s Special Events Committee.

To Register: https://tinyurl.com/justiceforchief

Learn more about Chief’s case: https://justiceforchief.org

