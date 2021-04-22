Special Vanguard Event on May 6 – Big Day of Giving – Feat. Gascón and Brendon Woods

Special Vanguard Event on May 6 – Big Day of Giving

Normally the Big Day of Giving is a time when people across the Sacramento region come together to support their local non-profits. The Vanguard as a non-Profit has participated each year.

This year we are going to do something a little different. We are in addition to raising money all day on Thursday, May 6 having an event at 7 pm.

POLICE AND RACE IN AMERICA

We feature two amazing speakers.

Los Angeles DA George Gascón



Alameda Public Defender Brendon Woods

How does it work – anyone who donates at least $25 for the Big Day of Giving is eligible to attend the event. When you donate, you will be emailed a registration sheet whereby you can register for the webinar.

While the minimum is $25 – we do have low income and student alternatives and overall it is a sliding scale you can give as little as $25 and as much as $5000.

The best part – the first $4000 will be matched! That means donations up to $4000 with be doubled!

So please sign up today by donating to the Big Day of Giving