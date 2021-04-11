Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Student Opinion: QAnon and the Spread of Bad Ideas

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
(5) Comments
78 Views
Share:
(Rick Loomis/Getty Images1

By Jacob Derin

Last Sunday, HBO’s “Q: Into The Storm” aired its final episode, leaving me somewhat disappointed but also happy that I no longer had an excuse to indulge my fascination with the Q phenomenon. With some time and space to reflect, it’s become clear that the QAnon saga is a perfect microcosm of American political insanity in the wake of Trumpism.

For those unfamiliar with Q and their anonymous persona, here’s a brief primer. Q is a user on the online forum 8Kun (formerly 8Chan) who claims to have a high-level security clearance in the American government. Through a series of posts (known as “drops”), Q has claimed to have insider knowledge of a Satanic, pedophilic cabal operating at the highest levels of left-wing politics and culture in the United States. 

The details are wilder than we need to discuss here, though for a taste of the insanity, consider the mind which fully believes the following. Inducing sufficient terror and suffering in a child causes the production of “adrenochrome,” an entirely fictional substance that QAnon adherents believe people like Hilary Clinton consume to extend their lives. 

The “Q: Into The Storm” documentary concludes that Q is probably Ron Watkins, a former site administrator at 8Kun. However, I think it spends far too much time trying to figure out who Q is rather than what he represents. As absurd as his claims have been, Q has found a sizable audience of adherents in American politics and society and even found support in the halls of Congress.

QAnon is not the first conspiracy theory to spread widely in American society, but it is arguably the least connected to reality. Much ink has already been spilled over the influence of social media and the internet in this regard, but there’s a more sinister part of the story. It seems to me like our sense of reality is beginning to come apart at the seams.

Q’s adherents simply live in a different world than those who start their day with NPR and end it by reading an article from the New York Times. A solid majority of Republicans believe that the election was fraudulent. That’s a serious threat to democracy, particularly in the wake of the storming of the Capitol. 

Right-wing political violence is not the only threat we’re experiencing, of course. After the riots which occurred last summer, there’s an ominous air hanging over the Derek Chauvin trial. There are no guarantees in a criminal prosecution, and an acquittal is likely to lead to further and perhaps worse mob violence.

As I argued in a previous article for the Davis Vanguard, this is the inevitable result of a breakdown in political communication. Violence is the last and only recourse to people who can’t or won’t communicate with words.

QAnon and 8Chan are potent arguments against allowing people to spread misinformation at will under the auspices of freedom of speech. This was one of the primary arguments of “Q: Into The Storm.” 

However, this is not the lesson I draw from it. The darkest corners of the internet are difficult and nearly impossible to police effectively. Powerful actors have been trying to shut down 8Chan and QAnon for years. Yet, they both persist.

The antidote to toxic ideas can’t be censorship. That only serves to validate the victim complex inherent to such beliefs. Only good ideas and effective communication can stop the spread of these beliefs.

Jacob Derin is a third-year English and Philosophy major at UC Davis.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Student Opinion: QAnon and the Spread of Bad Ideas”

  1. Keith Olsen

    After the riots which occurred last summer, there’s an ominous air hanging over the Derek Chauvin trial. There are no guarantees in a criminal prosecution, and an acquittal is likely to lead to further and perhaps worse mob violence.

    It’s not looked upon kindly to refer to any social justice riots in terms of mob violence here on the Vanguard.  Though I happen to agree with you.

  2. David Greenwald

    Ironically I was just thinking about this issue as I was reading about the Supreme Court struggling mightily with obscenity in the 60s and early 70s.  Thurgood Marshall in Stanley v. Georgia for example wrote: “If the First Amendment means anything, it means that a state has no business telling a man, sitting alone in his own house, what books he may read or what films he must watch.”

    I tend to be a First Amendment absolutist and I was troubled in 2017 when Milo was shut down from speaking at UCD.

    On the other hand, I am equally troubled by what I saw on Facebook where meme after meme was posted where the information was verifiably and objectively false.  I clearly see the difference between government censorship and Facebook and Twitter – for example – attempting to prevent their platforms transmitting objectively false information.  I can see that is just as destructive to democracy and censorship.  And unlike Jacob, I don’t have a good answer for how to address it.

    1. Ron Oertel

      On the other hand, I am equally troubled by what I saw on Facebook where meme after meme was posted where the information was verifiably and objectively false.

      Memes are not normally viewed as sources of objective information.

      Neither are shows such as Colbert’s.

      They are for amusement, which sometimes contain an element of truth. Other times, they may be poking fun at (or “with”) non-truths.

      1. David Greenwald

        “Memes are not normally viewed as sources of objective information.”

        You don’t even use social media, I don’t think you’re in a position to comment.

        1. Ron Oertel

          You’re making an assumption which may, or may not be true.

          Regardless, social media is not the only place to see memes.  For example, there’s a rather-conservative young guy on YouTube, who “reviews” social media posts for amusement.  (Interestingly enough, he sometimes alludes to the possibility that YouTube might also take exception to his videos, as I recall).

          But he also discusses whether or not the various posts would be allowed on social media sites (such as Facebook). And I’ve been surprised, regarding what he suggests would not be “allowed”. I’ve seen more potentially-offensive stuff on TV.

          One of his main targets is what might only be described as the social justice warriors, on campuses throughout the country. (Just straight-out videos of incidents, rather than memes.)

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for