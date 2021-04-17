Breaking News
Student Opinion: The Fear Is Real: Policing In America Post-Floyd

(The New York Times)

By Jacob Derin

As the Derek Chauvin trial is wrapping up, the nation is already turning its eyes to the Daunte Wright shooting and drawing the familiar political battle lines. Following George Floyd’s death last summer, lethal encounters between African Americans and the police have been the subject of intense political scrutiny and debate.

Floyd’s drug use provided fodder for some of these debates, as did Wright’s criminal background. I do not want to rehash these here; instead, I’d like to consider the psychological consequences of these highly publicized incidents.

I think that there’s a tremendous lack of empathy involved in this debate. Black Americans are saying, very clearly, that they do not trust the police to treat them fairly. By some accounts, as much as two-thirds of African Americans report distrusting the police. And it’s not difficult to understand why in the wake of the constant coverage of this sort of lethal interaction. 

Oftentimes, they are met with statistics, facts about the backgrounds of police shooting victims or other data. But the very fact that such deep mistrust exists is enough to indicate that we have a serious problem. At a minimum, we have dangerously strained relations between the police and the communities they serve.

This not only makes it very difficult for the police to do their jobs effectively, but it also sows fear and tangible psychological harm. An entire generation of Black Americans lives with this fear on a daily basis, and no amount of rationalizing or statistical arguments will ease that fear. When the consequences of interaction are as potentially serious as loss of life, it’s not unreasonable to worry, “Am I going to be tomorrow’s headline?”

When the violence broke out after George Floyd’s death, a quote from Martin Luther King had been frequently invoked in defense of the rioters: “A riot is the language of the unheard.”

I think this is true in a descriptive sense, even if it’s not a justification for violence in and of itself. Rioting may be morally wrong, particularly when many of the targets of those riots are businesses owned by Black people, even while the riots tell us something useful about what’s wrong in our society.

In a broader sense, people are losing their faith in American institutions, with the police being perhaps just the most visible example. Again, it’s not difficult to see why people feel this way. After a disastrous presidency, which left the nation’s economy in worse financial straits than it had experienced since the great depression amid the worst public health disaster in 100 years, it might be reasonable to conclude that the institutions don’t deserve our faith.

However, we need to get away from the “we have to break it to fix it” mentality that gave us four years of Trump and the political violence that followed George Floyd’s death. We have to fix it to fix it.

People need to put aside their perfectly justified cynicism towards American institutions and become part of the solution. To do this, we need to work together, and that’s impossible if we remain so staunchly identified with tribal identities. The core of any relationship is understanding, and that holds true at the national level.

Unless we make a real effort to understand each other, we’ll never be able to fix what’s been broken.

Jacob Derin is a third-year English and Philosophy major at UC Davis.

5 thoughts on “Student Opinion: The Fear Is Real: Policing In America Post-Floyd”

  1. Chris Griffith

    I’d like to consider the psychological consequences of these highly publicized incidents.

     
    Blacks and Latinos have been pigeonholed by liberal policies as victims. The more you call someone a victim, the more they believe it and the more they become one. When you’re told you’re a victim, you stop believing the choices you make can make a difference. That’s the problem. White liberals have failed blacks. They’ve sucked the dignity and aspirations out of many. We need to stop calling people victims and putting them in buckets of oppressed, protected classes and treat them like the people they are. People that are more than capable of improving their lives without liberals making special policies just for them. Give people hope rather than doom and gloom.
     
    I just one conservative persons opinion. 🙂

    1. Tia Will

      Chris,

      I would like to offer a different perspective. Before I was nine, we were working poor. We didn’t feel poor because my dad had a full-time job as a ship fitter and supplemented our diets by hunting, fishing, and exchanging with neighbors for what they had in surplus. And then, he died. That left my mom who followed all the rules of her time, but had never held an outside the home job, never learned to drive with two kids to raise. No one had to “tell us we were victims”. We knew what we did and did not have. And that was enough of almost everything. If it had not been for multiple government-sponsored programs to tide us over until my mom got on her feet, and later youth programs that gave me my first job, and public education, scholarships and ultimately the payback stipend that got me through medical school, I would not have had the opportunity to get out of poverty. Those programs you see as “holding me down” were precisely what helped me climb out of poverty. Do you honestly think it would have been better for me not to have had that help supplied by legislators & taxpayers who could envision a better future for kids like me?

      1. Edgar Wai

        No one had to “tell us we were victims”. 

        What you described did not make you a victim. Your family was in needs. Being in needs and being a victim are different.

        Your anecdote did not contradict what Chris was saying. You were not being called a victim, AND you end up doing fine. That was the outcome Chris postulated.

    2. Eric Gelber

      Chris would apparently put the entire onus of addressing racially discriminatory  policies and practices on those who are harmed by those systemic issues. In other words, no accountability or responsibility on society as a whole to remedy ongoing inequities and injustices that disadvantage significant segments of the population. If that’s conservatism, I’ll stick with liberalism.

  2. Ron Oertel

    It is interesting that news reports claim that the “black community” also has a more-pronounced lack of trust in vaccines.  (Presumably referring to those who live in primarily-black communities, not all black people.)

    Ultimately, the ones with sufficient interest and power to change policing (or issues such as beliefs regarding vaccines) arise from those within a community, itself.

