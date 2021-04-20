UCD Law Grad, Faculty Lee Seale Named Sacramento Superior Court Executive Officer

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Lee Seale, a 2001 University of California, Davis School of Law graduate and UCD law school visiting faculty, was named as the Sacramento County Superior Court Executive Officer Monday by Presiding Judge Russell Hom.

Seale, currently the Sacramento County Chief Probation Office after being appointed in 2013, was chosen unanimously by the Sacramento court’s judges as Superior Court Executive Office. He will take office in June.

“The hard work, dedication and leadership exemplified by our current CEO Lloyd Connelly are qualities shared by Lee Seale. Lee Seale is a reformer, educator and collaborator in the justice community. He will make a seamless transition in his new role as Court Executive Officer and pave the way for the trial court in the future years ahead,” said Judge Hom.

Seale, according to an announcement from the court, “serves on the Board of State and Community Corrections, Chair to the Chief Probation Officers of California, Legal Committee, and Member to the Judicial Council’s Criminal Law Advisory Committee.”

Seale has been visiting faculty for the UC Davis School of Law in topics involving Criminal Justice Reform and Prison Downsizing.

Prior positions held by Seale include Deputy Chief of Staff to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Special Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Attorney General with the Attorney General’s Criminal Division.

Judge Hom noted that Seale has “advanced reforms in juvenile justice, pretrial services, and trauma-informed practices.”

Seale started his career fresh out of UCD Law as a California Dept. of Justice prosecutor, and consultant with POST in interrogation law and search and seizure law. Seale was a special assistant in the Office of the Inspector General.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep the public safe. We accomplish this by keeping our clients accountable through supervision and providing them with treatment and services to help them turn away from a life of crime,” said Seale when he served as the county’s chief probation officer.

Seale served on the Judicial Council’s Criminal Law Advisory Committee, appointed by California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye. He received that same year, 2016, the Youth Law Center’s 2016 Unsung Hero Award and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee’s 2017 MLK, Jr. Difference Maker Award for his leadership and innovative efforts to ensure the success of youth in and out of detention.

In 2019 Seale was appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections by Gov. Newsom. Before joining Sacramento County, he served in the Schwarzenegger and Brown administrations as a Director in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

