Vanguard Webinar: AB 1542 – Alternative to Prison or Prison by Another Name?

AB 1542 is a bill authored by Sacramento Area Assemblymember Kevin McCarty. While it starts out as a pilot program for Yolo County (next to Sacramento County) it has statewide implications.

It authorizes judges to sentence people to confinement in a locked treatment facility instead of prison or jail if the judge determines that their crime was motivated in part by substance abuse.

Join us on Friday, april 30 at noon as bill author Assemblymember Kevin McCarty joins a panel of experts to discuss the pros and cons of this legislation.

The Webinar

On April 30 at noon, we are hosting a webinar.

Panel:

Kevin McCarty, Assemblymember

Kate Chatfield, Attorney and Criminal Justice Advocate

Kellen Russoniello, Drug Policy Alliance

Robert Canning, Retired CDCR Psychologist and Vanguard Board Member

We have also invited a member of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yRo3556UQ4ip5XQt7nA8mw