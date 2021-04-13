Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard’s City Desk Webinar – Public Safety in Davis (Video)

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement
Leave a comment
52 Views
Share:

The Davis City Council met on April 6 to weigh in on proposals to reimagine public safety. The Vanguard on April 11, had a post-council discussion on the issues.

Guests: Morgan Poindexter – Yolo People Power Research Team

Julea Shaw – Yolo People Power Research Team

David Greenwald – Director and Founder of The Davis Vanguard

Michael Gennaco – Independent Police Auditor, City of Davis

Hosted by Lauren Smith and Jordan Varney, co-editors of the Vanguard at UC Davis City Desk.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for