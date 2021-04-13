Vanguard’s City Desk Webinar – Public Safety in Davis (Video)

The Davis City Council met on April 6 to weigh in on proposals to reimagine public safety. The Vanguard on April 11, had a post-council discussion on the issues.

Guests: Morgan Poindexter – Yolo People Power Research Team

Julea Shaw – Yolo People Power Research Team

David Greenwald – Director and Founder of The Davis Vanguard

Michael Gennaco – Independent Police Auditor, City of Davis

Hosted by Lauren Smith and Jordan Varney, co-editors of the Vanguard at UC Davis City Desk.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: