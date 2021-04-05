Breaking News
Vanguard’s City Desk Webinar – Public Safety in Davis

City of Davis, Civil Rights, Law Enforcement
On Tuesday, April 6, the City Council will weigh in on proposals to reimagine public safety.  Join the Vanguard on Sunday as we have a post-council discussion on the issues.

On April 11 at 1 pm, join the Vanguard’s founder and City News Desk editors, and local researchers to discuss policing and community safety in Davis.

Date: April 11
Time: 1 – 2:30 pm

Guests:

Morgan Poindexter – Yolo People Power Research Team
Julea Shaw – Yolo People Power Research Team
David Greenwald – Director and Founder of The Davis Vanguard

Hosted by Lauren Smith and Jordan Varney, co-editors of the Vanguard at UC Davis City Desk.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GBmmg3Z4TPulpLqp7izcBw

