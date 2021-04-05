Vanguard’s City Desk Webinar – Public Safety in Davis

On Tuesday, April 6, the City Council will weigh in on proposals to reimagine public safety. Join the Vanguard on Sunday as we have a post-council discussion on the issues.

On April 11 at 1 pm, join the Vanguard’s founder and City News Desk editors, and local researchers to discuss policing and community safety in Davis.

Date: April 11

Time: 1 – 2:30 pm

Guests:

Morgan Poindexter – Yolo People Power Research Team

Julea Shaw – Yolo People Power Research Team

David Greenwald – Director and Founder of The Davis Vanguard

Hosted by Lauren Smith and Jordan Varney, co-editors of the Vanguard at UC Davis City Desk.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GBmmg3Z4TPulpLqp7izcBw