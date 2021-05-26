Breaking News
Commentary: Is the Elimination of Single-Family Zoning in the Cards?

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Mission Residences infill along B Street – is it too dense for the surrounding neighborhood?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – While the city of Davis has thus far avoided a debate that has increasingly been waged across the country on single-family zoning, that could be ending shortly.

Last week the group, Sustainable Growth Yolo, was among a number that have pushed for changes to single-family zoning in Davis.

The group called for changes that would allow duplexes and even quadplexes in areas zoned R-1.

“Legalizing the addition of up to four units on a single family zoned lot would allow for more housing development without expanding the city footprint or contributing to urban sprawl,” they wrote in a release that the Vanguard published last Tuesday.

The Housing Element Committee, which met on Thursday, voted 10-0 to recommend explore removing R-1, single-family home only zoning.

While the vote was only advisory, it does open the door to the debate.  It’s a complex debate in Davis.  Some argue that the city needs additional housing—particularly in light of the views of the city and consultants that the city lacks sufficient land to zone for its necessary housing allotment.

While many in the community are in agreement on the need for new housing, there is an additional divide between the need to lower barriers for more peripheral growth (such as the removal of Measure J requirements for a vote on the conversion of ag land) and those arguing that we should preserve ag land and concentrate on infill and densification.

A move to eliminate or modify R-1 zoning comes with controversy as well.

Eileen Samitz pushed back, noting that she opposes the concept of eliminating single-family zoning, arguing that allowing two to four (or more) units to be built on a single-family lot next to a single-family residential unit was problematic because the home was originally purchased “because it was in a single-family zoned neighborhood—had the reasonable expectation for it to remain a single-family neighborhood.”

A commenter noted, “So one buys a home in what is designated a single family zoned community and at any time a close neighbor could sell to a developer and ‘2-4 (or more)’ units could be erected possibly right next door?  Who would be okay with that?”

But that might be the trend—in California as a whole.  Not just Davis.

As Eric Gelber notes in his article today on SB 9, Sponsored by Senator Toni Atkins, the bill “would not eliminate R-1 zones; however, it would broaden the type of housing permitted by right in single-family zones.”

According to the author, SB 9 “promotes small-scale neighborhood residential development by streamlining the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing lot. SB 9 strikes an appropriate balance between respecting local control and creating an environment and opportunity for neighborhood scale development that benefits the broader community. To that end, the bill includes numerous safeguards to ensure that it responsibly creates duplexes and strategically increases housing opportunities for homeowners, renters, and families alike.

“At a time when many Californians are experiencing economic insecurity caused by the pandemic, this bill will provide more options for families to maintain and build intergenerational wealth—a currency we know is crucial to combatting inequity and creating social mobility. SB 9 provides flexibility for multigenerational housing by allowing homeowners to build a modest unit on their property so that their aging parent or adult child can have an affordable place to live.”

A 2019 NY Times article, “Cities Start to Question an American Ideal: A House With a Yard on Every Lot,” argues,“Townhomes, duplexes and apartments are effectively banned in many neighborhoods. Now some communities regret it.

“Single-family zoning is practically gospel in America, embraced by homeowners and local governments to protect neighborhoods of tidy houses from denser development nearby,” the Times reports.  “But a number of officials across the country are starting to make seemingly heretical moves.”

As a 2019 NY Times editorial elaborates, “The United States is suffering from an acute shortage of affordable places to live, particularly in the urban areas where economic opportunity increasingly is concentrated. And perhaps the most important reason is that local governments are preventing construction.”

The Times notes that Minneapolis was moving to end single-family zoning.

Obviously Davis is not there yet.  The debate has not happened. We have already seen folks lining up with arguments for and against.

Personally I have seen well done duplexes and even more dense homes that seamlessly transition into single-family neighborhoods.  I have also seen properties that seem to stick out like sore thumbs, dense housing plopped in the middle of single-story single-family homes.

As Davis scrambles to find space for housing, this figures to become a hot topic for discussion.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

13 thoughts on “Commentary: Is the Elimination of Single-Family Zoning in the Cards?”

    1. Todd Edelman

      Keith, these are the kind of people who make it so all the streets are not full of SUV’s belching black smoke when their owners are not on other continents, killing people for the benefit of wealthy shareholders and banks.

      1. Ron Oertel

        If that was true, they’d be simultaneously advocating against sprawl and for more dense housing on campus.

        None of the YIMBY-type groups do so.  And this particular group also advocates for more sprawl.

        https://www.sustainablegrowthyolo.org/news/project-one-mbb75

        That is, when they’re not attacking residents who are concerned about the impact of megadorms. Unfortunately, some on the council have been ignorant-enough to be fooled by this.

        https://www.sustainablegrowthyolo.org/news

        I believe that this particularly group is run by Don Gibson, but their membership is not listed.

        2. Ron Oertel

          From the link, above.

          If there is not a liberalization of infill policy, then greater acceptance of peripheral development becomes the relevant question. Measure J/R/D has been in effect for 20 years now, and no project has broken ground to date. Of the six that made it to the ballot, only two passed and faced hurdles after already meeting the high bar of a Measure J/R/D vote. Nishi property has been caught up by CEQA lawsuits and now almost three years after the election have not broken ground.

          And of course, Gibson is advocating to bypass Measure D entirely, on two parcels.  (Of which one of those parcels reportedly has connections to a developer member on that same committee.)

        4. Ron Oertel

          If you can’t see that they’re implying that Davis “must” provide infill or sprawl (when it’s literally quoted and demonstrated by subsequent actions), that’s on you.  It’s essentially an attempt to create division, and create a fake “choice”.

          Davis already has a plan to address RHNA requirements.  Now, if those megadorms end up not “counting” toward the RHNA requirements, there could be a problem – which you could then lay directly at the footstep of “Sustainable Growth Yolo”, along with those who failed to check into this prior to approval – despite being warned.

          But really, I’d ask what any of the YIMBY groups are doing to reign-in sprawl, such as what’s occurring in Woodland, El Dorado Hills, etc.  (Actually, that same question would apply to SACOG itself.)  The short answer is that they’re doing NOTHING about that.

          California isn’t growing – it’s just spreading out (as a result of telecommuting).  It’s moving in the opposite direction of what SACOG and the state “claim” to support.

          By the way, have you ever noticed how these YIMBY groups are viewed in places like San Francisco?  (They don’t appear to be well-liked, due to gentrifying impacts – especially on communities of “color”.)  For that matter, these YIMBY groups appear to be primarily “white” themselves, which is normally a concern for social justice types.

           

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            As I said originally, can you show me where they advocate for actual sprawl or are you calling any peripheral development sprawl? None of your answers addressed this question.

          2. Don Shor

            Davis already has a plan to address RHNA requirements.

            The question has been raised as to whether that plan is realistic with respect to the likelihood of the identified parcels actually getting developed, and therefore whether it is adequate.

        5. Ron Oertel

          I see that you’ve successfully caused me to continue using up comments (while you have an “unlimited allowance” of those).  Is this a strategy of yours?

          It’s literally in the quote, as well as the subsequent actions by the Housing Element Committee.

          They are advocating for either more infill, or more sprawl.  They literally state this, and are also criticizing the “difficulty” of getting Measure D developments approved.  Which is apparently the reason that Don Gibson is advocating to bypass Measure D, for two parcels.

          This is a fake choice.  The city already has a plan, as noted – assuming that the megadorms “count”.

          I will not be responding further to that question. Read the quote, and examine the subsequent actions. That’s your answer.

  2. Todd Edelman

    We have a lot of blackfields (parking lots) and chemical / water entitlement fields (golf courses) that need to be used for housing.

    How many actually golf at Wildhorse? I don’t know anyone who golfs, do you?

    We could have lots of housing. Nice housing. Housing is nice. Housing is more important than car storage and golf.

    Truly ecologically-minded and responsible cities convert all parking lots and some golf courses into housing and mixed-use. It’s clear. It’s not simple.

