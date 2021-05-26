Commentary: Is the Elimination of Single-Family Zoning in the Cards?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – While the city of Davis has thus far avoided a debate that has increasingly been waged across the country on single-family zoning, that could be ending shortly.

Last week the group, Sustainable Growth Yolo, was among a number that have pushed for changes to single-family zoning in Davis.

The group called for changes that would allow duplexes and even quadplexes in areas zoned R-1.

“Legalizing the addition of up to four units on a single family zoned lot would allow for more housing development without expanding the city footprint or contributing to urban sprawl,” they wrote in a release that the Vanguard published last Tuesday.

The Housing Element Committee, which met on Thursday, voted 10-0 to recommend explore removing R-1, single-family home only zoning.

While the vote was only advisory, it does open the door to the debate. It’s a complex debate in Davis. Some argue that the city needs additional housing—particularly in light of the views of the city and consultants that the city lacks sufficient land to zone for its necessary housing allotment.

While many in the community are in agreement on the need for new housing, there is an additional divide between the need to lower barriers for more peripheral growth (such as the removal of Measure J requirements for a vote on the conversion of ag land) and those arguing that we should preserve ag land and concentrate on infill and densification.

A move to eliminate or modify R-1 zoning comes with controversy as well.

Eileen Samitz pushed back, noting that she opposes the concept of eliminating single-family zoning, arguing that allowing two to four (or more) units to be built on a single-family lot next to a single-family residential unit was problematic because the home was originally purchased “because it was in a single-family zoned neighborhood—had the reasonable expectation for it to remain a single-family neighborhood.”

A commenter noted, “So one buys a home in what is designated a single family zoned community and at any time a close neighbor could sell to a developer and ‘2-4 (or more)’ units could be erected possibly right next door? Who would be okay with that?”

But that might be the trend—in California as a whole. Not just Davis.

As Eric Gelber notes in his article today on SB 9, Sponsored by Senator Toni Atkins, the bill “would not eliminate R-1 zones; however, it would broaden the type of housing permitted by right in single-family zones.”

According to the author, SB 9 “promotes small-scale neighborhood residential development by streamlining the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing lot. SB 9 strikes an appropriate balance between respecting local control and creating an environment and opportunity for neighborhood scale development that benefits the broader community. To that end, the bill includes numerous safeguards to ensure that it responsibly creates duplexes and strategically increases housing opportunities for homeowners, renters, and families alike.

“At a time when many Californians are experiencing economic insecurity caused by the pandemic, this bill will provide more options for families to maintain and build intergenerational wealth—a currency we know is crucial to combatting inequity and creating social mobility. SB 9 provides flexibility for multigenerational housing by allowing homeowners to build a modest unit on their property so that their aging parent or adult child can have an affordable place to live.”

A 2019 NY Times article, “Cities Start to Question an American Ideal: A House With a Yard on Every Lot,” argues,“Townhomes, duplexes and apartments are effectively banned in many neighborhoods. Now some communities regret it.

“Single-family zoning is practically gospel in America, embraced by homeowners and local governments to protect neighborhoods of tidy houses from denser development nearby,” the Times reports. “But a number of officials across the country are starting to make seemingly heretical moves.”

As a 2019 NY Times editorial elaborates, “The United States is suffering from an acute shortage of affordable places to live, particularly in the urban areas where economic opportunity increasingly is concentrated. And perhaps the most important reason is that local governments are preventing construction.”

The Times notes that Minneapolis was moving to end single-family zoning.

Obviously Davis is not there yet. The debate has not happened. We have already seen folks lining up with arguments for and against.

Personally I have seen well done duplexes and even more dense homes that seamlessly transition into single-family neighborhoods. I have also seen properties that seem to stick out like sore thumbs, dense housing plopped in the middle of single-story single-family homes.

As Davis scrambles to find space for housing, this figures to become a hot topic for discussion.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: