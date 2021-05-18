Davis Housing…Actions This Week!

Earlier this month, the Davis Vanguard and the Davis Enterprise published our commentary Davis Housing-How You Can Help. The article provides information about housing issues facing Davis and the proposal for change developed by the Social Services Commission and then endorsed by the Housing Element Committee. This Committee provides input for the housing priorities (2021-2029) that will be included in the Davis General Plan.

Central to the proposal for change is the draft Housing Trust Fund (HTF) , which recommends an allocation process for programs to address the housing needs of three groups—the unhoused, renters, and buyers. The draft HTF also identifies revenue sources for growing the HTF.

The City of Davis released the Draft Housing Element on May 3, 2021 for a 60-day public review. The Draft Housing Element does not include the draft HTF as an appendix, which means that the description of the housing priorities lacks the specific proposals included in the draft HTF. It is important to ask the City to include the draft HTF as an appendix to the Housing Element Document. After the public review period ends, the City will submit the Housing Element to the state of California for certification.

There are several meetings coming up, the first 2 are Social Services Commission and Housing Element Committee, tonight Monday, 17th and this Thursday the 20th, respectively. These meetings are an important time for the public to comment on the housing priorities that should be in the Draft Housing Element. If you would like suggestions for specific comments are in the linked document please contact us at DavisHousing2021@gmail.com

What you can do for these upcoming meetings:

1. Email your comments prior to the Social Services Commission meeting tonight, May 17th at 7 pm to dfierros@cityofdavis.org and SSC@cityofdavis.org

2. Email your comments prior to the Housing Element meeting on May 20 at 6:00 pm to jlynch@cityofdavis.org and HEC@cityofdavis.org

3. AND please share these opportunities with others in Davis through your personal emails and social media.

If you have any questions about this commentary, please email DavisHousing2021@gmail.com.

-Georgina Valencia and Vera Sandronsky