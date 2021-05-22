DJUSD Announces Full Return to Campuses in the Fall

By Renee Applegate

DAVIS – The City of Davis and the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) discussed students returning to campus. The district announced its plans for a full regular in-person return to campus on Aug. 25, 2021.

At the City/DJUSD 2×2 meeting Wednesday, a DJUSD superintendent John Bowes described positive community support for on-campus instruction, reporting an increase in students who have returned to on-campus instruction.

“We have had a great response to the option for on-campus instruction and that has continued to uptick slightly since April 12 – just in the last week,” said Bowes.

The district disclosed general increases in on-campus school enrollment rates. Over the last five to six weeks, the district has observed a three percent increase in on-campus student enrollment rates with 73.3 percent of its students learning on campus. At this time, 83.5 percent of elementary students have returned to in-person learning on campus.

Bowes explained that this figure is up by half a percent. Similarly, the district says 71.2 percent of junior high students and 55.9 percent of high school students have opted for on-campus learning – up 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

In addition to in-person return to campus updates, the district was eager to introduce the launch date for a K-12 “Virtual Academy.” This fully virtual learning program is expected to launch Aug. 25, 2021, the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. With over a fourth of students currently engaged in virtual instruction, the district says it recognizes the need to offer an online learning option this fall.

DJUSD announced that it will be holding a third virtual information night on May 26, 2021. In the meantime, the district asks parents to take a short interest survey to help the district inform the development of its programs.

Per the CDC’s May 12 recommendation regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, providers may begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 through 15 years of age. Bowes reported a “great turnout” at vaccination clinics following the CDC’s recommendation.

As Yolo County, the City of Davis, and DJUSD continue to offer vaccine clinics, Bowes at the Wednesday meeting widely encouraged “anyone and everyone to take advantage of this expanding opportunity.”

Bowes stated that over 1,019 people received COVID-19 vaccinations at Sunday’s vaccination clinic – 750 of them being students. At Tuesday’s vaccination clinic, the district estimates that over 400 people were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district hopes these vaccine clinics will help prepare the community for a safer return to campus.

