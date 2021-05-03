Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 105 – Judicial Candidate La Tasha Williams

La Tasha Williams is running for judge in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. She interned in a public defender’s office and has worked as a prosecutor most recently.

According to her campaign page: “I am running to be your next judge on the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas because I am deeply committed to being a positive change agent in our system of justice. If elected, I promise to consistently bring to the courtroom my integrity, compassion, and experience which will ensure that all parties receive fair treatment and equity. I promise to treat all parties with dignity and respect, to include the pro se litigant who is oftentimes navigating unfamiliar waters. I will work towards eliminating the incidence of wrongful convictions, promoting earlier intervention for abused & neglected vulnerable populations, advancing alternatives to incarceration for chemically dependent persons, and exposing children living in dysfunctional homes to healthy life choices.”

Listen as she discusses her candidacy and the criminal legal system on Everyday Injustice.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: