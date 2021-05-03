Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 105 – Judicial Candidate La Tasha Williams

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:

La Tasha Williams is running for judge in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.  She interned in a public defender’s office and has worked as a prosecutor most recently.

According to her campaign page: “I am running to be your next judge on the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas because I am deeply committed to being a positive change agent in our system of justice. If elected, I promise to consistently bring to the courtroom my integrity, compassion, and experience which will ensure that all parties receive fair treatment and equity. I promise to treat all parties with dignity and respect, to include the pro se litigant who is oftentimes navigating unfamiliar waters.  I will work towards eliminating the incidence of wrongful convictions, promoting earlier intervention for abused & neglected vulnerable populations, advancing alternatives to incarceration for chemically dependent persons, and exposing children living in dysfunctional homes to healthy life choices.”

Listen as she discusses her candidacy and the criminal legal system on Everyday Injustice.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for