George Gascón and Brendon Woods Discuss the Importance of the Vanguard

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
At the Vanguard’s Big Day of Giving Event, LA District Attorney George Gascón and Alameda Public Defender Brendon Woods discuss the importance of the work of the Vanguard.

George Gascón said, “The reality is that one of the main vehicles in order for a democracy to work is for transparency, is for unbiased and open information that is made available to the public.  Government generally by itself is not going to hold itself accountable.  You can only hold government accountable when the people are holding government accountable.”

He explained, “What the Vanguard does is to put this information out there, just lay it out there so you can see what is going on so that you can be a critical thinker and make your own judgment about whether things are working or not.”

“Having independent journalism in this country today is so critically needed.”

Brendon Woods said, “When you think about policing, the stories our clients can tell about policing are the stories that people should be listening to.”

He said, “I was thinking about your organization, court watch, and the inside lens that you guys have and have the ability to amplify is really incredible because so much happens in the dark in court, so much happens that our community is just not aware of, so much happens that the public is not aware of and if they could see everything or read these reports and see the lies that happen over and over again, I think people would be shocked!”

The Vanguard nearly doubled its goal for the Big Day of Giving falling about $250 short.  Please consider donating or becoming a sustaining monthly member in order to continue to shine the line in the darkness of court: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Please help us reach our goal of putting a reporter into every courtroom in California.

Sign up for our Everyday Injustice Newsletter –  https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

5 thoughts on “George Gascón and Brendon Woods Discuss the Importance of the Vanguard”

  1. Keith Olsen

    The reality is that one of the main vehicles in order for a democracy to work is for transparency, is for unbiased and open information that is made available to the public.

    Are we supposed to take from this that the Vanguard is unbiased?

    1. Eric Gelber

      David can respond for himself. But here’s my response to your question. The Vanguard is a political forum that clearly has a point of view, or bias. But the public service it performs is to point out and challenge the biases and lack of transparency of public entities and public officials that have the obligation to be open and transparent with the information provided to the public. It also provides a forum for those with contrary points of view to comment on and challenge the views and opinions expressed. These are reasons I read and appreciate the Vanguard.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I thought its purpose was to promote development, even if a development is challenged in regard to fair housing laws.

        I’d like to know who is giving the Vanguard money. No doubt we will (to some degree), when the next IRS filings are posted online. (Thanks again to the individuals who ensured that will occur.)

        2. Ron Oertel

          If I’m reading the article correctly, you received about $12,000.

          $4,000 by one donor (I assume, for the “matching contribution”).  Who was that?

          Almost $8,000 in other donations, per the article.  (I see one for $500 on there, but did not try to add them all up.)

