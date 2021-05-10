George Gascón and Brendon Woods Discuss the Importance of the Vanguard

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the Vanguard’s Big Day of Giving Event, LA District Attorney George Gascón and Alameda Public Defender Brendon Woods discuss the importance of the work of the Vanguard.

George Gascón said, “The reality is that one of the main vehicles in order for a democracy to work is for transparency, is for unbiased and open information that is made available to the public. Government generally by itself is not going to hold itself accountable. You can only hold government accountable when the people are holding government accountable.”

He explained, “What the Vanguard does is to put this information out there, just lay it out there so you can see what is going on so that you can be a critical thinker and make your own judgment about whether things are working or not.”

“Having independent journalism in this country today is so critically needed.”

Brendon Woods said, “When you think about policing, the stories our clients can tell about policing are the stories that people should be listening to.”

He said, “I was thinking about your organization, court watch, and the inside lens that you guys have and have the ability to amplify is really incredible because so much happens in the dark in court, so much happens that our community is just not aware of, so much happens that the public is not aware of and if they could see everything or read these reports and see the lies that happen over and over again, I think people would be shocked!”

The Vanguard nearly doubled its goal for the Big Day of Giving falling about $250 short. Please consider donating or becoming a sustaining monthly member in order to continue to shine the line in the darkness of court: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Please help us reach our goal of putting a reporter into every courtroom in California.

Sign up for our Everyday Injustice Newsletter – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9