Letter: 80 Elected Prosecutors and Law Enforcement Leaders Support Clean Slate Initiatives

As leaders committed to justice and fairness, we work every day to earn the trust of our communities and repair the harms that have been done by an overly punitive criminal legal system. We believe that after someone has been held accountable for their actions, they and their families deserve the chance to move forward and live whole, healthy, and happy lives.

Far too often, this is not the reality for an overwhelming number of people in our society who have a criminal record. Despite the fact that people with a criminal record have already served their time, their past history can be a life sentence to limited opportunities.

Around one in three Americans has a criminal record, some of which are for arrests that never resulted in a conviction but can still cause long-lasting ramifications related to obtaining employment, housing, public assistance, and education. Those adverse consequences impact not just those with a criminal record, but also their children and loved ones who share in the burdens resulting from barriers to housing and services and reduced household incomes. And these barriers have only been exacerbated by the growing accessibility of criminal records online.

Criminal records can impact people for the entirety of their lives, far past the point where this information is needed for public safety purposes. Research has shown that people with criminal records are no more likely than the general population to commit a new crime if they have avoided contact with the criminal justice system for four to seven years.

People should have the opportunity to automatically have their records expunged or sealed. And this should occur promptly for misdemeanor records and after a reasonable period of time for felony records. In an effort to facilitate these commonsense practices, Clean Slate initiatives are increasing in number and utilize technology to take the burden of seeking expungement off of the individual and the courts and make these endeavors a presumptive feature of the system, rather than an endeavor requiring time consuming and burdensome efforts.

As leaders charged with protecting the safety and well-being of all individuals in our communities, and during this Presidentially proclaimed Second Chances month, we call for the expansion of Clean Slate initiatives to provide people with the second chances that they have earned and that they and their loved ones deserve.

While many states have some expungement or record sealing options available, there are often significant obstacles – including lack of information and access to counsel, stringent eligibility criteria, fees, long wait times, and distrust of the criminal justice system – that make their use exceedingly rare. For example, in Michigan, only about six percent of people who are eligible for expungement are able to successfully complete the application process within five years of eligibility.

Public safety is inextricably tied to the community’s trust in the fairness and moral authority of our justice system. Given the disproportionate representation of people of color in the criminal justice system, these reforms demonstrate a necessary attempt to begin to repair the trust between our offices and the communities we serve.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also made this issue more urgent than ever, as millions of people are unemployed and struggling to access food and basic necessities. Clean Slate initiatives can contribute to a strong economic recovery by opening the doors of employment to many who would otherwise continue to be denied opportunities. Employment can be a significant factor in desistance or moving away from criminal activity, but many people struggle to obtain work due to their prior convictions or arrests. In contrast, one year after individuals have their records cleared, research has shown that they are 11 percent more likely to be employed and earn 22 percent higher wages.

Expanding access to employment and housing would have a significant impact on many people’s lives and would promote public safety by facilitating reintegration into society. That is why we believe it is more important than ever that we make record sealing and expungement automatic, efficient, and applicable to a broader group of people.

As we work to promote safer and healthier communities, we affirm the importance of, and advocate for, expanded Clean Slate initiatives that acknowledge every person’s capacity for redemption and positive change. This starting point is in the best interests of our entire community.

Respectfully,

Amy Ashworth

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Prince William County, Virginia

Hector Balderas

Attorney General, New Mexico

Diana Becton

District Attorney, Contra Costa County, California

Wesley Bell

Prosecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri

Buta Biberaj

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia

Chesa Boudin

District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California

RaShall M. Brackney, Ph.D.

Police Chief, Charlottesville Police Department, Virginia

Aisha Braveboy

State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland

John Choi

County Attorney, Ramsey County, Minnesota

Jerry L. Clayton

Sheriff, Washtenaw County, Michigan

Dave Clegg

District Attorney, Ulster County, New York

Shameca Collins

District Attorney, Sixth Judicial District, Mississippi

Laura Conover

County Attorney, Pima County, Arizona

Scott Colom

District Attorney, 16th Judicial District, Missouri

John Creuzot

District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas

Satana Deberry

District Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia

Steve Descano

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia

Thomas J. Donovan, Jr.

Attorney General, Vermont

Michael Dougherty

District Attorney, 20th Judicial District, Colorado

Mark Dupree

District Attorney, Wyandotte County, Kansas

Matthew Ellis

District Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon

Keith Ellison

Attorney General, Minnesota

Kimberly M. Foxx

State’s Attorney, Cook County, Illinois

Kimberly Gardner

Circuit Attorney, City of St. Louis, Missouri

José Garza

District Attorney, Travis County, Texas

George Gascón

District Attorney, Los Angeles County, California

Former District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California Former Chief, San Francisco Police Department, California

Former Chief, Mesa Police Department, Arizona

Sarah F. George

State’s Attorney, Chittenden County, Vermont

Sim Gill

District Attorney, Salt Lake County, Utah

Diane Goldstein

Executive Director, Law Enforcement Action Partnership Lieutenant (Ret.), Redondo Beach Police Department, California

Joe Gonzales

District Attorney, Bexar County, Texas

Deborah Gonzalez

District Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Eric Gonzalez

District Attorney, Kings County, New York

Mark Gonzalez

District Attorney, Nueces County, Texas

Christian Gossett

District Attorney, Winnebago County, Wisconsin

Andrea Harrington

District Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Jim Hingeley

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Albemarle County, Virginia

John Hummel

District Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon

Natasha Irving

District Attorney, Prosecutorial District 6, Maine

Michael Jackson

District Attorney, Dallas County, Alabama

Kathleen Jennings

Attorney General, Delaware

Shalena Cook Jones

District Attorney, Chatham County, Georgia

Justin F. Kollar

Prosecuting Attorney, Kauai County, Hawaii

Lawrence S. Krasner

District Attorney, City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Beth McCann

District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District, Colorado

Karen McDonald

Prosecuting Attorney, Oakland County, Michigan

Gary McFadden

Sheriff, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Ryan Mears

Prosecuting Attorney, Marion County, Indiana

Spencer Merriweather

District Attorney, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Brian Middleton

District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas

Stephanie Morales

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Portsmouth, Virginia

Marilyn Mosby

State’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland

Jody Owens

District Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi

Alonzo Payne

District Attorney, 12th Judicial District, Colorado

Joseph Platania

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia

Bryan Porter

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia

Abdul Pridgen

Chief, Seaside Police Department, California

Harold F. Pryor

State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit, Florida

Karl A. Racine

Attorney General, District of Columbia

Mimi Rocah

District Attorney, Westchester County, New York

Rachael Rollins

District Attorney, Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Jeff Rosen

District Attorney, Santa Clara County, California

Ellen Rosenblum

Attorney General, Oregon

Marian T. Ryan

District Attorney, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Dan Satterberg

Prosecuting Attorney, King County, Washington

Eli Savit

Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County, Michigan

Mike Schmidt

District Attorney, Multnomah County, Oregon

Carol A. Siemon

Prosecuting Attorney, Ingham County, Michigan

David Soares

District Attorney, Albany County, New York

David E. Sullivan

District Attorney, Northwestern District, Massachusetts

Shannon Taylor

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County, Virginia

Raúl Torrez

District Attorney, Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Matthew Van Houten

District Attorney, Tompkins County, New York

Cyrus R. Vance

District Attorney, New York County, New York

Andrew Warren

State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit, Florida

Lynneice Washington

District Attorney, Jefferson County, Bessemer District, Alabama

Todd Williams

District Attorney, Buncombe County, North Carolina

Jared Williams

District Attorney, Augusta, Georgia

Monique Worrell

State Attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit, Florida

Law Enforcement Organizations

Law Enforcement Action Partnership

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

